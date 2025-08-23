Liberty Star Ruled Out vs. Dream

This one could hurt in more ways than one for the New York Liberty.

Prior to a vital Saturday showing against the Atlanta Dream (2 p.m. ET, CBS), the Liberty announced that Sabrina Ionescu would miss the outing entirely with a foot injury. Ionescu, who is not with the team, joins Isabelle Harrison (concussion protocol), Nyara Sabally (knee), and fellow All-Star Breanna Stewart (knee) in the metropolitan infirmary.

Ionescu seemed to endure the injury during Thursday's shocking loss to the Chicago Sky, as visiting interior threat Kamilla Cardoso landed on her foot as they fought for a rebound during the final minute of play. Ionescu had no form of encumbrance on her foot or ankle when speaking to the media afterward, stating that she'd hope she'd feel "better tomorrow."

Though fully willing to admit that its issues go beyond the injury report, the Liberty (22-14) have endured frequent medical interruptions during their first postseason championship defense, to the point that the opening day win over the Las Vegas Aces back in mid-May marks the only time that they've had a full contingent. Stewart is set to miss her 12th consecutive game after enduring a bone bruise on her knee but she mentioned a "non-negotiable" return date of her birthday of Aug. 27.

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts to her shot against the Minnesota Lynx during the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Ionescu previously missed a June game in Seattle with a neck issue and only Marine Johannes has appeared in all 36 games this season. Johannes will likely be one of the top contenders to step in for Ionescu on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday is a vital date for the Liberty, who have dropped three of four despite earning a crucial win over the Minnesota Lynx earlier this week. The losses, as well as recent surges from the Dream, Las Vegas Aces, and Phoenix Mercury, have dropped the Liberty to fifth on the current WNBA playoff bracket, but fifth place is just one game behind second-place Atlanta entering Saturday play.

Should the Liberty prevail against the Dream on Saturday, they would secure a vital head-to-head tiebreaker, having taken two of the three prior meetings earlier this year.

