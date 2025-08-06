Liberty Star's Signature Sneaker Shines on Different Stage

More than just a sneaker, the Nike Sabrina signature line continues to cross boundaries, proving their place both in sports and entertainment. We've seen them on NBA, MLB, and NFL players - and now even in the wrestling ring. Sabrina Ionescu had plenty to smile about this past weekend as her signature sneaker entered the squared circle.

Nike Sabrina 2's took center stage at WWE's Summer Slam. Rapper and singer, Jelly Roll laced up the black-and-silver color way of the Sabrina 2s for his first-ever wrestling match, where he teamed up with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntrye.

Jelly Roll has been open about his admiration for Ionescu as both an athlete and cultural figure. While Ionescu has gifted him pairs in the past, the artist said he purchased about 30 pairs of his own.

“Yeah, I’m a big fan,” Jelly Roll said. “That’s actually how I got into the shoe. Thank you for giving me a few pair, but I probably bought 30. I have a pair on every bus, every stop we go to. This is incredible.”

Ionescu said she was both surprised and excited to see her sneakers under the Summer Slam spotlight.

“Super excited,” she said. “Obviously, I know that he’s a fan of my shoes, and so I wasn’t 100% sure that he was gonna wear them for that type of moment. But to be able to see the Sabrinas are super versatile, in everything that we do — whether it’s the basketball court, football, baseball, Jason Sudeikis — we go all out there,” she added with a smirk. “So, to be able to see him take it in the ring was really fun.”

Sabrina reacts to Jelly Roll rocking the Sabrina 2s at WWE SummerSlam 🔥 Plus, her take on dropping fresh Sabrina 3 colorways all season long.



For Ionescu, it marks another milestone in the growing cultural reach of her signature line.

Meanwhile, the Nike Sabrina 3s are already on the market. On Tuesday night against the Dallas Wings, Ionescu debuted a clean white-on-white color way, adding to her growing collection.

“Yeah. I mean, more colorways are just going to continue to come out, especially now that we’re kind of at this point of the season,” she said. “And so, I feel like almost every few games, there’s going to be a new colorway that I’m going to be able to wear. And that’s kind of the fun part about being able to tell the stories of my shoes and continuing to just kind of showcase all the colors that we have.”

From the hardwood to wrestling ring, and everywhere in between, Ionescu's influence continues to rise. Already, the second most worn shoe in the NBA behind the Nike Kobe - it's clear her signature line is becoming a cultural statement.

