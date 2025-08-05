Liberty Supports Isabelle Harrison's Cause With New Incentive

Those rejected by New York Liberty defenders at Barclays Center can be assured that their turn aways will go to a good cause.

The Liberty announced a new charitable endeavor on Monday, one that will see the team donate $100 to the Lupus Foundation of America for every seafoam block registered on Atlantic Avenue for the rest of the regular season. The Liberty's foundation and the Brooklyn Nets, New York's brother organization in the NBA, will match the final donation.

The new cause is spearheaded by Liberty reserve Isabelle Harrison, whose older brother Daniel has been fighting lupus since he was a teenager.

So happy the @nyliberty & @BrooklynNets are supporting all of my efforts to spread awareness for my brother and any other individual struggling with Lupus 💜 Lets “Block Lupus” https://t.co/3EGw5Y4cu6 — Isabelle Harrison (@OMG_itsizzyb) August 4, 2025

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes the body's immune system to attack healthy tissue and Harrison previously lost her sister Danielle to the disease in 2017. Harrison visited a hospitalized David when she joined girlfriend and teammate Natasha Cloud in Indianapolis for the WNBA All-Star festivities last month.

A first-year New Yorker, Harrison expressed appreciation to both the Liberty and Nets in the cause to "Block Lupus" in a Monday X post. Harrison recently spoke about her family's struggle with the disease when Cloud infiltrated a postgame media scrum.

“I’m playing for the Lupus Foundation of America because of my brother," Harrison said when prompted by Cloud about a cause to close to her. "It kind of runs in my family. I lost my sister in 2017. So, I just want to do everything I can and give [Daniel] the resources that he needs to live a quality life because he deserves it."

The Liberty's first chance to rack up the donations lands on Tuesday when they face the Dallas Wings in a brief stop at Barclays Center (7 p.m. ET, My9). New York currently ranks second in the WNBA in blocks at 4.9 per game, with leader Breanna Stewart (currently out due to a bone bruise) placing sixth in the league among players at 1.4.

