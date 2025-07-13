Liberty Set to Welcome Back Natasha Cloud, Isabelle Harrison

The New York Liberty got some dreamy news with Atlanta coming in just before the All-Star break.

The seafoam injury report for a Sunday visit from the Atlanta Dream (3 p.m. ET, My9) is a little less crowded, as Natasha Cloud and Isabelle Harrison are off it entirely.

Only Jonquel Jones remains, as she’s set to miss her eighth consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Both Cloud and Harrison will return to the floor after a one-game absence. Each endured injuries in the Liberty’s game against the Seattle Storm last Sunday, which resulted in a 79-70 loss for New York.

Harrison, who has emerged as a vital depth star, was lost during third quarter action when she got tangled up with Leonie Fiebich while playing defense under the basket.

Cloud, who scored all six points in the third period for the Liberty, did not return for the fourth, as head coach Sandy Brondello said she got “hit” and was unable to return.

Cloud was listed as out with a knee issue for Tuesday’s showing against the Las Vegas Aces, while Harrison had the same designation with an ailing knee. The Liberty (13-6) have dropped six of their last ten thanks in part to several injuries, but New York managed to satisfy a Tuesday home crowd to the tune of an 87-78 triumph over Las Vegas.

Both Cloud and Harrison are in the midst of their first years in New York. Cloud is averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 assists in her first 18 showings in seafoam and has posted consecutive 20-point games prior to her abbreviated showing on Sunday. Harrison was a plus-31 during her time off the bench in the four games before Sunday, second among WNBA reserves to only Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham in that span.

