Liberty Starter Leonie Fiebich Ends EuroBasket on High Note

"Helfen" is on the way for the New York Liberty.

Leonie Fiebich ended her EuroBasket experience on a high note, leading Germany's women's national basketball team to a fifth-place finish with an 81-70 victory over Czechia in Sunday's closing events in Greece. Fiebich led all scorers with 20 points, hitting all 10 of her tries from the foul line while pulling in four rebounds.

Thus ends a respectable EuroBasket run for Fiebich and the Germans, who posted the team's best finish in the bi-annual continental competition since a bronze medal acquisition in 1997. The team is fresh off its maiden Olympic voyage, which starred Fiebich and Liberty teammate Nyara Sabally, and also features fellow WNBA talent Luisa Geiselsoder of the Dallas Wings.

Last Eurobasket game for Leonie Fiebich



20 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal, 10/10 FTs pic.twitter.com/23t0jD8hYc — Cristian (@DouBasket28) June 29, 2025

Fiebich could return to New York as soon as Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Sparks (7 p.m. ET, WNYW), which tips off an eight-game homestand that sandwiches the WNBA All-Star break.

While Fiebich likely won't solve all the problems of the Liberty (11-5), who have dropped five of seven since she went overseas, there's no doubt that she will be warmly welcomed back by her fellow bearers of seafoam. Prior to Sunday's 90-81 loss in Atlanta, Natasha Cloud offered Fiebich congratulations before telling her to "bring [her] a** home" while quoting an X post from Alford Corriette of Her Hoops Stats.

"Leo's obviously in a starting role, playing like 35 minutes a game, always defending the best player on other team," Sabally said of Fiebich's absence earlier this month. "Her length and her disruptiveness [is] definitely missed."

Led by tournament MVP Emma Meesseman and her former WNBA oversee Mike Thibault, Belgium won its second straight EuroBasket tournament with a 67-65 win over Spain in the championship finale. Spanish forward Raquel Carrera, whose current WNBA rights belong to the Liberty, was named to the All-Tournament team alongside Meeseman, Julie Allemand, Alba Torrens, and current WNBA Cecilia Zandalasini (Golden State).

