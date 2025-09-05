Liberty Staying Focused On Closing Out Regular Season

It's a perfect time for the New York Liberty to be selfish.

A rollercoaster season has hit a dip at a scary time for the Liberty, which will more than likely open its official championship defense on the road with the fifth seed on the eight-team WNBA playoff bracket more of a foregone conclusion.

Even with all the ailments, both self-inflicted and beyond metropolitan control, the schedule seems to be trying to do the Liberty a favor by giving it one more showdown against a team that's already in playoff mode: Friday's opponent, the Seattle Storm (10 p.m. ET, Ion), is currently fighting for one of the last spots on the bracket and will essentially clinch it with a win at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Liberty isn't interested in showing gratitude at this point, insisting that the finest test come from within, rather than the host's locker room.

"It's got nothing to do with any any of the other teams," head coach Sandy Brondello said of the Liberty's closing ledger. "They're great teams. We've just got to be better. This is all about us, finding our best, finding our potential. We haven't lived up to it yet, but we will these next few games. So, it's another opportunity for us to you know, play the way that we want to play."

“I just want to see us fight and act like we want to [freaking] win," Natasha Cloud said of the goals of the final three games of the regular season, per Madeline Kenney of the New York Post. "Act like we want to be this elite ... team that has a standard that no one else can touch, that we want to go back to the Finals. That’s what I want to see from our team.”

Sep 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) controls the ball against the Golden State Valkyries during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

New York (24-17) has dropped four of six since a potential momentum-shifting win over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on Aug. 19. The latest injury scare centers on Sabrina Ionescu, who has missed all but one of the last five with foot issues after a loss to woebegone Chicago was further marred by a painful encounter with Kamilla Cardoso during a late rush for a loose ball.

But avoidable ailments have continued to plague the Liberty, particularly over their last two games that followed home wins over Connecticut and Washington: nearly half of the opposing tallies in an 80-66 loss to the Phoenix Mercury last weekend came through either second chance points or yields off turnovers. One costly period in the Bay Area saw them get outscored 26-8 in a game they lost to the playoff-bound Golden State Valkyries by eight ... one that saw them score under 60 points for the first time in over three years.

Early postseason showdowns can be a blessing for a team looking to find its late footing but the Liberty aren't interested in testing its mettle against those also playoff-bound until its internal issues are settled. After all, the famed "All we got, all we need" mantra continues to persist ... even in times of metropolitan distress.

"We're not looking at other teams at this point," forward Emma Meesseman said last week, downplaying a win over a Washington group that was still fighting for a playoff spot at the time. "We're just looking at ourselves, to send a message to ourselves, to know what we can do when we're locked in, when we play together, make the ball move. So we see that if we do that, it makes it so much easier about being locked in [for the playoffs]."

