Gardy parties have moved from the Bronx to the New York Liberty's borough.

New York Yankee fans looking for a second life for their Brett Gardner shirseys could do far worse than adjusting them to rep Rebekah Gardner, the Liberty reserve with one of the more intriguing paths to Atlantic Avenue.

As the postseason title defense of the playoff-bound Liberty ramps up, part of the pressure on the bearers of seafoam comes from the chance to vindicate the championship rings that reside on their fingers. A little extra might rest on the shoulders of Gardner, who was forced to watch the title trek from rehab for a torn Achilles that cost her the entire 2024 season.

"I would say this year has taught me to just be patient with myself and give myself grace with the injuries and time off," Gardner said earlier this season, shortly after she celebrated her 35th birthday. "Even as I'm back now, just to be patient, even with my role as it's developing with the team too. Just be patient and show myself grace."

It's perhaps macabrely ironic that Gardner has been one of the Liberty's more medically reliable women this season: Gardner was limited to but three games over the last two seasons due to injuries, delaying her opportunity to build upon one of the to feel-good stories of the 2022 tour, which saw her not only realize her WNBA dream at age 31 but also reach the All-Rookie Team with Rhyne Howard.

This time around, Gardner is one of three players to appear in least 38 games for New York this season. Even then, she has often been in-and-out of the New York rotation, playing more than 10 minutes in a game just five times since Aug. 1.

Naturally, no one might be better suited to put the "V" in MVP this hardwood holiday season than Gardner, the Liberty's 2024 acquisition in a trade with the Chicago Sky.

Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner (7) works the ball down the court in the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Gardner Could Be the Liberty's Late Salvation

The ironic part of a supposed superteam is that it only goes as far as its more subdued pieces, its role players take them. Much as they've sought to avoid such a label, the modern Liberty has been happy to oblige.

Leonie Fiebich, acquired in a cost-cutting deal in 2023, is now a full-fledged starter. Some of the most vital points of the first Liberty championship clincher were scored by Nyara Sabally, who had 14 in last year's legendary win over Minnesota Lynx. The expansion Golden State Valkyries leaned into the tropes and took former sixth woman Kayla Thornton in last winter's expansion draft and, though injured, "KT" has rewarded such faith with an All-Star appearance and the foundation for the franchise's first playoff berth.

Despite her relative lack of play, Gardner could well become the next generation of depth star to thrust the Liberty forward, her late potential surfacing through the murkiness of a late metropolitan swoon: a Gardner planting drove New York at least somewhat out of the depths of a 24-point Tuesday deficit against the aforementioned Valkyries, as she overcame a completely absent first half to create a dozen-tally swing with her defense.

Though New York eventually fell by a 66-58 final, head coach Sandy Brondello hinted that Gardner may have given her something to think about as she forms the postseason rotations.

"[Gardner] here hasn't always played a lot of minutes for this this year, but she showed us exactly how she can help us," Brondello said after Tuesday's game. "That's the information, knowledge is power, that will help us as we move forward."

"Bek's a great press-up player in the back court," Brondello also declared. "She's such a mover on offense, and she did a lot of great things. Defensively first, her teammates trusted her there, but on the offensive, she'll do a job there. But then, you know what, we want her to be aggressive but she showed a lot tonight, and I think that's good information for us as we move forward."

Being part of an expanded rotation is no guarantee for Gardner, who was already trying to carve out minutes in a reduced Liberty set that is now missing Sabrina Ionescu while Breanna Stewart ramps her way back from a lengthy departure of her own. The timing couldn't be worse in those ends, as New York is less than two weeks from officially tipping off its title defense from a postseason standpoint.

But in the meantime, Gardner can perhaps help New York get back on the right track before the Liberty officially stand among the W's fateful eight: it remains to be seen if Ionescu (having missed four of the past five with foot issues) is able to partake in these final three games, which will give the Liberty the potential to build momentum and confidence back. Relying on Gardner's length and intensity, the ideal traits and adaptations of a player who knows not to take any part of her professional journey for granted.

Brandon Todd, NY Liberty

Gardner's Numbers Game

In a somewhat reserved form, Gardner has mostly spouted off the tropes of an adaptational depth star, being respectfully willing to "do whatever's asked" and "use [her] strengths" in the mist team-friendly way possible. Still, proof of her prowess is in the numbers.

New York is 9-2 when Gardner played at least 16 minutes a game, though that number could be discounted on the idea that she has partaken in various bench-flushings in one-sided games. But, more recently, Gardner has taken advantage of the minutes afforded to her.

In the aforementioned stretch from August's tip-off through the present day, Gardner leads all players averaging at least 10 minutes a game in defensive rating at 83.0. She's in the top 15 in net rating (12.4) and second in effective field goal percentage (which relies on a higher accounting for three-point tries) when the condition of playing at least 10 games is added.

The concept of Gardner taking on such a larger role this late in the season combination of niche cliche and unknown. Of course, in this topsy-turvy title defense, crazier things have happened but this is one the Liberty would perhaps be happy to embrace.

"What we're looking at is what are the match ups and what do we need? Do we need more defense or offense? Bek's the ultimate pro. She's staying ready when her number's called."

Time will tell if it's dialed come the postseason.

