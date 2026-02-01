Liberty's 2026 Schedule Includes Historic Matchup vs. Sparks

It's been nearly 29 years since the New York Liberty began play in the WNBA, and they are one of three franchises that are still standing in their original location.

The Phoenix Mercury have also been around for three decades, but so have the Los Angeles Sparks, in the first game in league history. The Liberty visited the Sparks at the old Great Western Forum. Now in 2026, the two teams will do battle once again in Tinseltown.

"This one marks the 30-year rematch of the league's inaugural game on June 21, 1997. Thirty years after the WNBA's inception, this game will offer matchups between Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu for the Liberty, and Kelsey Plum and Rickea Jackson for the Sparks. And, assuming a new 'transformative' CBA is agreed upon, it will be a moment of reflection of just how far the WNBA has come," ESPN insider Kendra Andrews wrote.

New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman passes the ball against Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Liberty to Play Sparks in Historic Rematch

The Liberty and Sparks have been natural rivals for the WNBA given the fact that they are in the two largest markets in the country. The added fact that they are also original teams only adds to the lore of the rivalry.

It's a far different game now than women's basketball used to be three decades ago, but the aim of the game remains the same: win at all costs. The two teams have met 68 times up until the 2025 season. The Liberty have won 35 of those 68 meetings. However, the Sparks have won both playoff games against the Liberty during their time in the league.

In 2002, Lisa Leslie and the Sparks beat Becky Hammon and the Liberty in a 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three WNBA Finals series, where they won their second straight championship.

The Liberty were successful early on in their history, going to the WNBA finals in three of their first six seasons. The team had a long drought to get back to the finals. It took until 2024 for the Liberty to finally capture their first championship.

Now, the Liberty find themselves as one of the more established teams in the league, while the Sparks are still trying to figure out their identity, having missed the playoffs in each of the last five seasons.

It will be a big game for the Liberty that could spark a new rivalry between the teams, but New York hopes to take care of business and pull out a win.

