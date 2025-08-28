Sabrina Ionescu Added to Updated Liberty Injury List

The New York Liberty injury report just became a little Cloudier.

An update to the injury report for Thursday's game against the Washington Mystics (7 p.m. ET, My9/Prime Video) added Sabrina Ionescu, who is listed as questionable due to a left toe injury. Fellow backcourt threat Natasha Cloud (nose), on the other hand, was downgraded to out next to the still-ailing Nyara Sabally (knee).

The initial report featured only Cloud and Sabally, with the former listed as questionable. New York is still due to welcome back Isabelle Harrison, who has been out since Aug. 10 in concussion protocol.

Cloud will miss her second consecutive game, having endured the injury during Saturday's game in Atlanta. Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello revealed after Monday's game that she received word that Cloud endured a slight fracture in her nose but was still expected to play the next game. Kennedy Burke got the start in Cloud's place as the Liberty earned an 81-79 decision over the Connecticut Sun.

As for Ionescu, the toe in question is on the same foot that kept her out of Saturday's aforementioned duel with the Dream. Ionescu was previously befallen in last Thursday's game against the Chicago Sky when Kamilla Cardoso fell on her foot in a tangle-up for a late loose ball.

The WNBA's modern three-point queen was able to partake in Monday's game and shot 3-of-7 from the field but flirted with a triple-double to the tune of 11 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds. Monday's game also hosted the long-awaited return of Breanna Stewart, who took the floor for New York after 13 games off for a bone bruise in her knee.

Injuries have partly defined the season for the Liberty, who have not had a full contingent since opening day in mid-May, and that doesn't even take into account the season-long loss of Betnijah Laney-Hamilton due to offseason surgery. New York has undeniably resembled the champion squad from last year when it has had its headliners.

When Ionescu, Stewart and Jonquel Jones all play in the same game, the Liberty has a perfect 10-0 record this season. Jones herself also missed some time with an ankle injury earlier this summer.

Entering Thursday night play, the Liberty sit in fifth place on the WNBA playoff bracket but is only two games away from current runner-up Las Vegas.

