Angel Reese, WNBA Players React to Lynx's Natisha Hiedeman's Viral Appearance
Minnesota Lynx and Twitch streaming stars Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, better known as the StudBudz, are no strangers to their always entertaining antics going viral. They broke the internet again on Monday, as Hiedeman underwent a wild makeover that transformed her appearance entirely.
Hiedeman's new look wasn't just a hit with the fans; it drew reactions from what felt like every relevant player in the league. Unfortunately for those who were particularly big fans, Hiedeman said in a video on social media Tuesday that it was a one-time appearance for her alter ego.
Hiedeman joked that her viral appearance was simply AI, and that Lynx teammate DiJonai Carrington, who was responsible for the makeover, may be the next to have her signature look transformed live for a streaming audience.
"Hey, I've seen a lot of the comments talking about some AI," Hiedeman said. "I'm just here to tell y'all that that was definitely AI. I could never do that. I know y'all probably came on here to see a baddie, but she's gone, long gone."
Player Reactions
Hiedeman posted a few pictures of her unexpected off-day look on Instagram with the caption, "The BADDEST."
Carrington's look drew plenty of humorous reactions from across the league, ranging from her teammates to some other known acquaintances of the Studbudz.
Napheesa Collier: "BADDIE".
DiJonai Carrington: "I AM SCARED OF YOUUU HUNNYYY".
Courtney Williams: "THE BADDEST!!!!".
Dearica Hamby: "Chill, my man on this app".
Natasha Cloud: "aye T you play tewwww much".
Lexie Hull: "Not the first thing I expected to see when I opened this app sheeeeeeeeesh"
Rickea Jackson: "A BADDIEEEE"
Brittney Griner: "Dammmmnnnnn lil mamma"
Marina Mabrey: "Fineeeeee"
Angel Reese: "you fine.. i need thatttt"
From The Screen To The Court
The streaming fun will, unfortunately, have to take the backseat in the coming days as some important (playoff) basketball matters are attended to. The Lynx are one game away from moving on to the WNBA semifinals, having trounced the Golden State Valkyries by a score of 101-72 in Game 1.
Game 2 is set to take place in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, owing to the fact that there was already a pre-scheduled event at the Valkyries' usual Chase Center home. The WNBA is in its first season with the new 1-1-1 first-round orientation in order to give each team at least one home playoff game.
The Lynx will move on to face the winner of the Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed matchup, which the Liberty currently lead 1-0 after taking Game 1 in Phoenix, although Breanna Stewart left the game with a knee injury.
Related Articles
• Lynx Coach Cheryl Reeve Makes WNBA History in Game 1 vs Valkyries
• Cheryl Reeve Questions WNBA Officiating After Lynx-Valkyries Game 1
• Lynx Make Final DiJonai Carrington Decision for Game 1 vs Valkyries