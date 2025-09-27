Bill Simmons Defends Minnesota Lynx After Controversial Officiating vs Mercury

A rare WNBA tweet for me



1. The Lynx got HOSED by calls in last year’s Finals, they should’ve won

2. Collier gets less ref respect than any NBA/WNBA star, it’s bizarre

3. The reffing last night was hilariously bad

4. This is unequivocally a foul ⬇️⬇️⬇️pic.twitter.com/yWteauChUa