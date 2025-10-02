Caitlin Clark's Response to Napheesa Collier's Speech Says Everything
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier issued a world-shattering statement during Tuesday's Lynx exit interviews, where she tore WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert apart on a number of issues, ranging from poor communication, a lack of accountability on shoddy refereeing, and Engelbert's own personal lack of communication.
In the days since, players from the WNBA and NBA have all flocked to Collier's side in support. Engelbert herself has responded to the statement, and while not making any outright denials, she said she was "disheartened by how Collier had characterized their conversations."
The one player that the basketball world was waiting with bated breath to speak on Collier's statement was Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. After all, Clark was name dropped specifically by Collier when the Lynx forward mentioned that Engelbert had once said that Clark should be "grateful" that the WNBA gave her a platform that has led to her multitude of endorsement deals.
Caitlin Clark Speaks Out
Clark hadn't made a statement while her Fever were still in the playoffs, but after their Game 5 elimination to the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday, she was freed up to speak her mind. That's exactly what she did.
"First of all, I have great respect for [Collier]," Clark said (via TonyREast). "I think she made a lot of very valid points. I think what people need to understand is we need great leadership in this time across all levels. This straight up the most important moment in this league's history... this is a moment we have to capitalize on."
The moment that Clark refers to is the impending renewal of the WNBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement, as the current agreement is set to expire on October 31. The implications of the CBA have hung over the entire 2025 season as the Players' Union will fight for increased player pay as the league experiences the largest growth in history and has become more valuable than ever.
The Impact of Napheesa Collier's Speech
As the WNBA has a lockout looming, Collier's speech could not have been timed any better. There is a good chance her speech may be one of the most important moments in WNBA history, as the league sees itself expanding at an incredibly fast rate due to players like Caitlin Clark.
Engelbert is seeing the women's basketball world increasingly unite against her as calls for her to resign have begun to flow in. Clark's support of Collier and the players may be the final nail in that coffin. It seems like more than anything, Engelbert wasn't ready for the pressure that came with the league's expansion.
Clark didn't expand much on the points Collier, but she also doesn't need to. As she said in her own press conference, "Phee said it all."