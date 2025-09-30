WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Responds to Napheesa Collier's Message
While end-of-season exit interviews are typically used for players to reflect on the season and what's next, Minnesota Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier used her platform to send an unexpected message to the WNBA.
Collier, a five-time WNBA All-Star and back-to-back MVP runner-up, went all in on the WNBA's leadership and even called out commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
"The real threat to our league isn't money," Collier said. "It isn't ratings or missed calls or even physical play. It's a lack of accountability from the league office... At Unrivaled this past February, I sat across from Cathy (Engelbert) and asked how she planned to address the officiating issues in our league. Her response was, ‘Well, only the losers complain about the refs.’”
Collier seeks major changes from the WNBA, as these leadership and accountability issues have been consistent throughout the years.
"I've earned this platform. I've paid the price to get here," Collier said. "Now I have a responsibility to speak on behalf of the fans and everyone in this league that deserves better... We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now, we have the worst leadership in the world."
Collier said much more, undoubtedly damaging the public image of the league, and hopefully, enough for changes to be made. However, it likely will not be that easy.
Engelbert responds
Just hours after Collier's pressing statement, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a statement in response.
"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA," Egelbert said. "Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver."
Collier completely ripped into Engelbert and the WNBA leadership as a whole, and this ticky-tack response from the commissioner likely will not do much to quiet the voices around the league that want to be heard. Collier knows that changes need to be made around the league, and her statement on Tuesday will only give others confidence to speak up as well.
With CBA negotiations ongoing, the league is in for a lot of change, and Collier is not afraid to advocate for herself and her peers.