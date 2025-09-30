Courtney Williams Opens Up About WNBA Uncertainty Amid CBA Negotiations
The Minnesota Lynx are coming off a crushing playoff loss to the Phoenix Mercury, sending them home before an expected Finals appearance. The Lynx undoubtedly fell short of expectations this season, and now they could be in for a rocky offseason.
Not only do the Lynx have each of their top eight scorers hitting unrestricted free agency, raising many questions around their 2026 roster, but there is far too much uncertainty around the WNBA as a whole for them to worry about that right now.
Courtney Williams talks CBA
During her end-of-season presser, Lynx star guard Courtney Williams was asked if she wants to return to the Lynx next season despite being a free agent, but she had much more to say about the state of the league.
"Of course, I love being a Lynx," Williams said. "...But there's so much uncertainty, even down to the CBA, right? So many hurdles that we've got to get over before we can even get into the free agency talk. Hopefully, we can get on the same page as the league and get the CBA negotiated."
There has been the worry of a potential lockout as the WNBA Players Association and the league struggle to find an agreement on a new CBA. There is legitimate concern from many players, as they simply want a fair share of the league's revenue, and it resulting in a potential lockout would be the worst-case scenario.
After such a heartbreaking playoff loss, it is challenging for many players to think of their next steps, but Williams' head is in the right space. Her thought of wanting to return to Minnesota, but being unsure about the state of the WNBA amid their CBA negotiations, should be a significant talking point.
Williams' impact in Minnesota
Assuming the league and Players Association can come to an agreement on a new CBA, Williams would be welcomed back to Minnesota with open arms. Through six playoff games this postseason, Williams averaged 15.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game, making a huge impact in just her second season with the Lynx.
Williams also had high praise for Lynx fans, saying (via Mitchell Hansen), "Thank you so much for all the love and support. Coming to this organization two years ago, just for them to welcome me the way they did. ... It's a breath of fresh air when you have a fan base that welcomes you with open arms."
If this all gets figured out, it can be assumed that Williams will re-sign with the Lynx when the time comes.