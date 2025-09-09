Lynx Announce DiJonai Carrington's Injury Status vs Indiana Fever
Despite already being the top team in the WNBA, the Minnesota Lynx made a huge trade in the middle of the 2025 season. Looking for an extra defensive-minded guard, the Lynx called the Dallas Wings to send Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a second-round pick to them in exchange for DiJonai Carrington.
Carrington, 27, has been huge for the Lynx since the trade, averaging 8.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game with 48.5/45.5/76.0 shooting splits through 11 appearances and one start.
The Lynx have a 33-9 record and have secured the top seed with two games left until the playoffs, but Carrington's recent injury has certainly raised concerns.
Carrington's injury status vs Fever
Unfortunately for the Lynx, Carrington has been dealing with a shoulder injury throughout the entire 2025 season, but it has recently become more of a problem.
Carrington has already missed the Lynx's last two games and is now set to miss her third consecutive contest on Tuesday night. The Lynx are heading into a road matchup against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, and have ruled out Carrington due to a left shoulder injury.
The Lynx will now be playing without Carrington and MVP candidate Napheesa Collier against the Fever on Tuesday night, but the Indiana team is far more shorthanded than Minnesota. The Fever will be playing without superstar guard Caitlin Clark, along with Sophie Cunningham, Chloe Bibby, Sydney Colson, and Aari McDonald, who are all out for the season.
Smart decision by the Lynx
Even if Carrington felt that she was ready to go against the Fever on Tuesday, there is no reason to rush her back from an injury that she has been dealing with for the entire season. The Lynx have already done all they need to in the regular season, and their top priority heading into the playoffs is their health, which is why they are keeping Collier out of Tuesday's game due to rest.
Ahead of their game against the Las Vegas Aces last Thursday, Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve gave an injury update for Carrington.
"It’s just day to day,” Reeve said. “I know that it's improved. We want to make sure she's ready when she gets back.”
At this point, the Lynx will likely hold Carrington out until the playoffs, although it would likely be nice for her to get some run in their regular-season finale, just so she does not get her first action in a playoff setting after a four-game absence.