Lynx Make Big Napheesa Collier Decision for Game 4 vs Mercury
The Minnesota Lynx were taken down in Game 3 by the Phoenix Mercury, as Alyssa Thomas and company took over the semifinals with a 2-1 series lead. Despite being the title favorite heading into the playoffs, the Lynx are now just one loss away from being eliminated before even reaching the Finals.
Not only did the Lynx suffer a crushing Game 3 loss on Friday night, but they made matters much worse for Sunday's Game 4.
At the end of Game 3's loss, Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier collided with Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas, and she took a hit to the knee and rolled her ankle on the play.
Collier went down in pain after the play and was helped to the bench, where she was visibly upset. Collier would finish Game 3 with 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three blocks on 8-15 shooting from the field, and it is possible that Friday night was her last outing of the season.
Napheesa Collier's status for Game 4
Following the scare, the Lynx have officially ruled Napheesa Collier out for Game 4 on Sunday with a left ankle injury.
Collier is joined by DiJonai Carrington on the injury report, as Minnesota will be severely short-handed in a win-or-go-home scenario on Sunday. Collier's importance to the Lynx cannot be understated, especially for what she does on both ends of the floor.
Through five postseason appearances, Collier averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game with 53.8/28.0/71.4 shooting splits. Of course, the Mercury defended the MVP runner-up well, and the Lynx playing without Collier will change Phoenix's entire defensive game plan, but they might just not have the firepower to get it done without her.
Lynx playing short-handed
Not only are the Lynx playing without Collier and Carrington, but they will also have to go through Game 4 without head coach Cheryl Reeve on the sideline. Reeve was suspended by the WNBA for Game 4 due to her on-court outburst after the no-call on the play that injured Collier, and her postgame comments directed toward the league and Friday night's referees.
All odds are against the Lynx for the first time this postseason, but that could be the spark that this team needs. Playing without Collier and Reeve will make everybody else step up even more, so it will be interesting to see what the team can do with their backs against the wall.
The Mercury are set to host the Lynx on Sunday for Game 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET.