WNBA Makes Major Cheryl Reeve Decision for Lynx-Mercury Game 4
Despite feeling confident after taking a 1-0 series lead over the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals, the Minnesota Lynx have fallen flat ever since. The Lynx blew a 20-point lead in Game 2 to allow the Mercury to even the series, and Game 3 was no different.
Friday's Game 3 was a back-and-forth battle, as the Lynx put up a good fight on the road, but they lost and lost their coach and best player in the process.
With just about 20 seconds left in Game 3, Mercury star Alyssa Thomas collided with Lynx's MVP runner-up, Napheesa Collier, which sent her to the ground in agony as she rolled her ankle and took a hit to her knee. However, no foul was called, which sent Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve into a frenzy.
Reeve ran across the floor to get in the referee's face, and ultimately had to be escorted off the floor as she could not contain her anger and frustration. After the game, it was not much better.
Reeve's postgame comments
In her postgame presser, Reeve did not hold back on the WNBA and Friday night's officiating crew.
"One of the best players in the league (Collier) shot zero free throws, and she had five fouls. got her shoulder pulled out, and finished the game with her leg being taken out. And probably has a fracture," Reeve said. "...I want to call for a change of leadership at the league level when it comes to officiating. It's bad for the game. The officiating crew that we had tonight, for the leadership to deem those 3 people semifinals playoff worthy, is f-----g malpractice."
Reeve got everything off her chest after Game 3, but it is costing her.
WNBA hands Cheryl Reeve a suspension
Due to her in-game meltdown and post-game rant, the WNBA has announced a hefty punishment for Reeve for a win-or-go-home Game 4.
"Minnesota Lynx Head Coach Cheryl Reeve has been suspended for one game for her conduct and comments during and following the Lynx's 84-76 loss to the Mercury at PHX Arena in Phoenix on Friday, it was announced today by the WNBA... Reeve will serve the suspension tomorrow when the Lynx play the Mercury in Game 4 of the teams' semifinals series in Phoenix," the league released in a statement.
The Lynx will now be without their future Hall of Fame head coach for Sunday's Game 4, and with a loss, their incredible 2025 season reaches its end. The WNBA announced that Reeve, as well as assistant coaches Eric Thibault and Rebekkah Brunson, were fined.