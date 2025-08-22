Lynx Make Final Napheesa Collier Decision for Fever Game
The Minnesota Lynx have had yet another dominant season in the WNBA, placing as the top seed in the entire league heading into their matchup with the Indiana Fever.
Minnesota has been a well-oiled engine for years, but its continuity from one year to the next has been one of the biggest reasons for its success.
The Lynx returned their entire starting five from the 2024 team that went to the WNBA Finals and lost to the New York Liberty. With an established identity and turnover from last year to this one, it has given them a bigger advantage over teams that are stacking up to make a deep run.
What Makes The Lynx So Good?
Defense has been a point of emphasis for the Lynx in 2025, as they lead the WNBA in defensive rating, blocks, and have consistently held opponents under 40 percent shooting from the field throughout the season.
Head coach Cheryl Reeve emphasizes that philosophy and allows it to transition into the offensive part of the game.
Offensively, it is not just about the superstar and leading MVP candidate, Napheesa Collier, either. The Lynx rank second in the league in offensive rating and are among the WNBA's best in team points per game.
Using Coach Reeve's philosophy of moevement, their league best assist percentage and assist-to-turnover ratio has been their backbone on the offensive end.
Depth, defense, and improved bench play have been catalysts for the Lynx in 2025, with Natisha Hiedeman and Jessica Shepard providing key contributions, even without Collier due to an ankle injury.
When Will Collier Return?
Collier is dealing with a right ankle sprain that she sustained on August 2nd late in a game against the Las Vegas Aces. Many questioned why Collier was even on the court due to Minnesota being up by a large margin, but her ankle has been banged up since.
While her return is nearing, and there were multiple signs that she would make her return against the Indiana Fever, a new report revealed her official diagnosis.
Collier was ruled out for the game, which was a shocking designation considering she went through pregame warmups and was moving like her usual self.
While the Lynx are on a two-game losing streak for the first time all season, Collier's presence has still been missed.
She is averaging 23.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting an incredible 54 percent from the field.
Her MVP candidacy still seems to be leading the conversation, but A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas are both making strong cases. It looks like the Lynx will have to push through without their best player for one more game.
