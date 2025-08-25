Lynx Star Courtney Williams Makes History vs Fever
The Minnesota Lynx have been a perennial championship contender for some years, but after last year's loss in the WNBA Finals, there was still optimism to return.
So far, the Lynx own the best record in the league with a record of 30 wins and seven losses, and are 8-2 in their last 10 games, with nine of those coming without their superstar Napheesa Collier.
Collier injured her ankle early in August and made her return in a win against the Indiana Fever, but while she was out, others had to step up.
Courtney Williams did just that.
What Williams Means to Minnesota
The Minnesota point guard has been an excellent find for the Lynx since she joined the team before the 2024 season. The Lynx traded for Natisha Hiedeman on the same day in February to bolster their point guard position, and it has worked wonders.
Since joining Minnesota, she has thrived in her role as a leading playmaker. In the 2025 regular season, she is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 assists per game, but stepped up in a significant way with Collier on the mend.
Williams had 26 points against the New York Liberty on August 16th, 17 points against the same Liberty team on August 19th, and most recently finished with a double-double against the Indiana Fever with 14 points and 10 assists.
Head coach Cheryl Reeve raved about Courtney after the Lynx's win against the Fever saying, "I think we have good communication and she’s not afraid to tell me if I’m wrong or what she saw… she’s helped me grow a little bit too, we stretch each others boundaries wand that’s fun… what makes her easy to coach is literally what ever you say to her she says yes ma’am.”
Williams Makes History
Per Lynx PR, Courtney Williams broke the Minnesota Lynx single-season assist record against the Fever as well, adding another accolade to an incredible season for the Minnesota point guard.
She also has the third most games in WNBA history with 10 points, 10 assists and 0 turnovers.
She spoke after the game to discuss how she is able to respond well after having down performances: “I mean I got short term memory, I don’t really care what happened last game, honestly I don’t really even care what happened last play. I move on, that’s all it is. That’s my mentality, I just move on to the next one, we got more games to play”
Related Articles
• Napheesa Collier Explains Viral Outfit During Lynx-Dream
• Lynx Make Final Decision on Napheesa Collier vs Dream
• Napheesa Collier's Injury Status Updated Before Lynx-Dream Game