Napheesa Collier Earns Third Consecutive WNBA Honor
While the MVP award was not in her favor for the second consecutive year, Lynx superstar Napheesa Collier's combination of historic efficiency, two-way dominance, and leadership of the league's best team was a big reason for Minnesota's record.
Collier established herself as the MVP frontrunner early in the campaign. She averaged 23.2 points and 7.6 rebounds in her first 21 games, and the Minnesota Lynx were 21-4 going into the All-Star break.
Her consistency over the course of the season earned her recognition as Western Conference Player of the Month for May, June, and July, solidifying her case as the league's most dominant player through the season's first three months.
Collier is Among the Best
Collier capped off a historic 2025 campaign by earning unanimous All-WNBA First Team selection, marking her third consecutive year receiving the league's highest honor.
The announcement is no surprise to anyone who watched Collier dominate throughout the season. She joined A'ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas as the top three candidates for the MVP award, with all three earning unanimous first-team selections from the Associated Press.
The Lynx star became the first player in WNBA history to join the 50/40/90 club while averaging over 20 points per game, joining Elena Delle Donne's 2019 MVP season as only the second 50/40/90 season ever recorded in league history.
Collier's final stat line was incredible. She averaged 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists across 33 regular season games, leading the Lynx to the league's best record.
She was also named to the All-Defensive First Team, showing that she is one of the league's premier two-way players.
Collier's Adversity
The season was full of ups and downs for the Lynx star, even though the accolades were something to appreciate.
A sprained ankle kept Collier out of action for three weeks in August, forcing her to miss seven consecutive games during a critical stretch of the season.
Collier's 2025 campaign ended in horrible fashion. During Game 3 of the semifinals against the Phoenix Mercury, she suffered a Grade 2 tear of three ligaments in her ankle and a muscle in her shin during a collision with Alyssa Thomas
Collier should be fully healthy for the offseason and ready to compete in Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 league she co-founded with Breanna Stewart. The Lynx superstar has already proven her value in that league, winning Unrivaled's inaugural MVP award earlier this year.
