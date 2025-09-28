Napheesa Collier Receives Big Injury Update Before Lynx-Mercury Game 4
Despite heading into the playoffs as the heavy favorite to win the WNBA title, the Minnesota Lynx are now just one loss away from being eliminated before reaching the Finals.
The Lynx have suffered back-to-back losses to the Phoenix Mercury to take a 2-1 series deficit in the semifinals, and Game 3 ended in the ultimate disaster. Not only was head coach Cheryl Reeve ejected and ultimately suspended for Game 4, but MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier suffered a scary injury.
After the game, Reeve commented on the play where Mercury's Alyssa Thomas collided with Collier, which resulted in her injuring her ankle.
"One of the best players in the league (Collier) shot zero free throws, and she had five fouls. got her shoulder pulled out, and finished the game with her leg being taken out, and probably has a fracture," Reeve said.
While it was a scary injury, the Lynx are lucky that Reeve was wrong about the incident.
Napheesa Collier receives injury update
WNBA reporter Annie Costabile posted that Collier did not suffer a fracture in her left ankle after initial evaluation.
"UPDATE: Initial evaluation of Napheesa Collier’s left ankle showed she did not suffer a fracture according to the Lynx," Costabile reported. "Collier will go through further evaluation to determine what’s next."
Before getting hurt in Game 3, Collier had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three blocks, continuing her impressive playoff run, despite the loss. However, even though she dodged a fracture in her ankle, there is doubt that she would be able to return for the playoffs, even if Minnesota picks up a win without her on Sunday night to extend the series.
Collier was on a mission this season after falling short in the WNBA Finals last year in a crushing Game 5 loss to the New York Liberty, as she was doing everything she could to get Minnesota over the hump. After putting together an MVP-caliber season and leading the Lynx to a 34-10 regular season record, Collier's season has likely been cut short after her Game 3 injury.
The Lynx will do all they can on Sunday night to keep their championship hopes alive without Collier and Reeve, but the odds are certainly not in their favor.
