Napheesa Collier Reveals Silver Lining About Ankle Injury
Minnesota Lynx star forward and WNBA MVP frontrunner Napheesa Collier is inching closer to a return from a significant ankle sprain suffered earlier this month. With just nine games remaining for the Lynx in the regular season, the hope is that Collier can find her mojo again in time for the playoffs.
Collier made an appearance on Hall of Famer Sue Bird's popular "Birds Eye View" podcast this week, where she revealed a potential silver lining about suffering the injury when she did. Bird touched on a similar experience she had late in her WNBA career, prompting Collier to look at perhaps the lone positive of such a frustrating setback.
"Is there any silver lining to it?" Bird asked Collier. "I actually had a bone bruise in the bubble and I didn't play for what felt like forever. My whole thing was, and it's a totally different situation than you're in, but I was like, just be ready for the playoffs. It took me a little bit to get back into it, but I was like, maybe that was the best thing that happened. I was fresh for the playoffs."
Collier agreed with Bird that the situation did present some sort of a silver lining, but it was still something the MVP frontrunner would be happier to avoid entirely.
"It sucks," Collier said. "I wish I wasn't in this position, but maybe it's good my body needed this rest. I believe everything happens for a reason. So, maybe I just needed this rest for different parts of my body. And then hopefully I'll just come back really well rested for the playoffs and we'll make our push."
Big Time FOMO
Collier also shared one of the the toughest parts about her rehab so far, which is the fact that she can't be fully present with her teammates while they are thriving at a very important time in the season.
"It's the end of the season, the team is clicking so good," Collier said. "I have serious FOMO right now. Like, everyone's having so much fun and I'm just like, guys, I'm still here."
Collier was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Fever per the last update provided by the team. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
