One Free Agent the Minnesota Lynx Could Sign This Offseason
The Minnesota Lynx came short of making it to the WNBA Finals this past season after falling in the semifinals to the Phoenix Mercury, but before that, there was no team better than the Lynx in the regular season after a league-best 34-10 finish.
Minnesota's squad was nearly identical to their 2024 roster that made it all the way to the WNBA Finals before losing to the New York Liberty, so Minnesota clearly has faith in the pieces they already have in place, and for good reason.
However, with the opportunity of a wide-open offseason following a possible CBA renewal, the Lynx have the chance to go from nearly-unstoppable to an unmatched force with the addition of a key free agent to fill what little holes there are in their game.
Adding Forward Support
The Lynx offense was led by 2025 MVP runner-up Napheesa Collier, followed by guards Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams. Alanna Smith was the next-highest scoring forward on the team and contributed massively on the defensive end, but the Lynx could do well to bolster their offense at the forward position ahead of next season.
In an Oct. 15 article by ESPN, Michael Vopel suggested that one move the Lynx could make in the offseason was to acquire higher-scoring forwards to supplement the already formidable offense, a move that could free up Collier against defenses if there was another big threat from inside on the floor.
A Second Chance for the Lynx to Snag a Big Player
Emma Meesseman made headlines ahead of the 2025 regular season with her decision to return to the WNBA after three seasons playing abroad, and her shortlist of teams apparently came down to the Lynx, the New York Liberty, and the Phoenix Mercury before she eventually settled on New York.
Minnesota head coach Cheryl Reeve said that Meesseman made the "wrong choice" by signing with the Liberty, and with the six-foot-four Belgian forward facing free agency again and New York experiencing a coaching shake-up with the departure of Sandy Brondello, Meesseman may now make the "right choice" in Reeve's eyes and strike a deal with the Lynx.
Meeseman had a standout performance in 2025, averaging 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. With those numbers, she would have been the fourth-highest scorer on the team, just behind Williams, and tied with Smith for second-most rebounds on the team.
Meesseman would not only bring a high volume of scoring to the forward position to support Collier, but a wealth of championship experience as well from both the WNBA and FIBA EuroBasket. With New York's situation mired in coaching uncertainty, the circumstances may be in place for the signing that could have been last offseason to finally come to fruition now.