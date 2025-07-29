Lynx Coach Had Savage Five-Word Response to New York Liberty’s Latest Signing
The mind games have already begun months ahead of the 2025 WNBA Finals.
The Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty squared off in last year's Finals, with the Liberty winning the best-of-five series to clinch their first-ever franchise title. Unsurprisingly, the Lynx and Liberty are currently the top two teams in the league as well as the top two suitors for any prospective free agent signings looking to play meaningful basketball in the fall.
WNBA fans may have shared a similar thought after the Liberty brought on two-time All-Star and former Finals MVP Emma Meesseman in a savvy midseason signing: the rich are getting richer.
But that's not what Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve thought about the Liberty's flashy new addition.
When asked for her opinion on Meesseman joining the reigning champs, Reeve simply said, "She made the wrong choice."
Meesseman was reportedly deciding between the Liberty, Lynx and Phoenix Mercury as her next WNBA team, marking her return to the league after three years abroad. Though the 6-foot-4 Belgian arguably adds extra depth to an already stacked Liberty squad, Reeve clearly thinks it's Meesseman's loss, not the Lynx's.
If the Lynx vs. Liberty is rapidly turning into the W's next big rivalry, fans are loving it:
The Lynx (22-5) and Liberty (17-8) will face off in a 2024 Finals rematch on Wednesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis, the first of their four regular-season matchups.