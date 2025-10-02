Stephen A. Smith Buries WNBA Commissioner After Napheesa Collier's Comments
The ripple effects of Napheesa Collier's crushing statement on WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert are growing more severe by the day.
Collier took the opportunity during the Minnesota Lynx's exit interview session to lambast Engelbert's conduct in a number of league issues. She addressed poor officiating in the WNBA and dismissive communication from league executives among several of her issues.
What has caught the most attention from Collier's statement is what she recounted from a conversation she had with Engelbert while the two were at an Unrivaled Basketball game. Collier said she pressed Eneglbert on issues like refereeing and the issue of pay for the league's younger stars like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese.
The responses that Collier said she received have drawn widespread criticism with Engelbert reportedly saying that "only the losers complain about the refs" and that "players should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deals that I got them."
"That's the mentality driving our league from the top," Collier said. "We go to battle every day to protect a shield that doesn't value us. The league believes it succeeds despite its players, not because of them."
Stephen A. Smith Speaks Out
Stephen A. Smith, one of the most well known voices in sports media, held nothing back when he spoke on the ongoing rift between Engelbert and one of her league's best players.
"Cathy Engelbert... you need to resign. Period," Smith said on ESPN's First Take. "The reason I say that is because when a player, any player, but especially one of that magnitude, attacks you publicly like that, that weak a** statement Commissioner Engelbert gave is not good enough."
Engelbert's statement in response to Collier the same day as the exit interviews was brief, and read, "I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game."
In regard to what Collier said about the two's conversation at Unrivaled, Engelbert said, "I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver."
Engelbert's Statement Not Good Enough
Smith is clearly not satisfied with Engelbert's statement and continued to rip it apart on air.
"She basically provided no defense of herself," Smith said. "That was an attack against your leadership. It was an attack against your integrity. It was an attack against your character. And that's the statement you came out with?"
With Engelbert's poor defense of herself and the Commissioner's Office against Collier's statement, Smith believes there is no place for Engelbert in the league at this time.
"At the end of the day, you have a star player in the league saying the 'commissioner is in the way of all of us.' And that was her statement? I believe she should hand in her resignation."