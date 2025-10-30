Unfortunate Update on DiJonai Carrington's Availability for Unrivaled
Minnesota Lynx guard DiJonai Carrington has long stuggled with injuries throughout her career.
Since her high school career, Carrington has torn her ACL in both knees, injured her knee again while playing in college for Baylor, and suffered countless other injuries since playing in the WNBA. She has had six different knee surgeries by the age of 25.
Carrington's most recent injury, a left foot sprain she suffered in the first round of the 2025 WNBA playoffs between her Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries, kept Carrington sidelined for the rest of the playoffs.
This offseason was going to be dedicated to surgery and recovery for Carrington for this injury, and now it's been confirmed that her foot sprain will keep her out of Unrivaled.
Carrington to Miss Unrivaled Season Two
Carrington was part of the inaugural class of Unrivaled Basketball players in 2024, playing for the Mist. Carrington intended to repeat her stint in the offseason 3x3 basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Carrington's Lynx teammate Napheesa Collier, but Carrington will now have to miss the second season of the league in order to focus on her foot recovery.
In a recent interview with TMZ, Carrington spoke on both her injury frustrations and her offseason plans, saying, "Now I’m thinking about how to maximize this next however long I’m not going to be able to play for — something on social media, whether it’s streaming, really tapping into that beauty side, YouTube videos, TikTok, I don’t know yet."
She notably didn't mention Unrivaled in that statement, and now with the confirmation that she will miss the second season, it's clear that recovery will be on her mind.
A Major Offseason
Like many other WNBA players, this offseason will be a critical one for Carrington. She is a free agent after a 2025 season that saw her traded from the Dallas Wings to the Lynx, and the possibility of a new CBA means there is a chance for Carrington to pursue a larger payday in the WNBA than ever before.
The uncertainty that her injury introduces adds to that process makes recovery a clear priority. The former Most Improved Player has shown that she can be a reliable option coming off the bench for anytime, introducing sound fundamental play and subtle defense to any team's scheme.
in 2025 Carrington averaged 9.8 points, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game between the Wings and Lynx, going from a steady starter in Dallas to a bench option in Minnesota.
Carrington's absence from Unrivaled is sure to disappoint many fans, but her recurrent injury history and such a potentially profitable offseason make a focus on recovery the smarter choice.
Unrivaled's rosters are close to finalized, though Carrington won't be on one, and the season kicks off Jan. 5, 2026.