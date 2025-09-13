Why DeWanna Bonner Is An Impactful Player
Before DeWanna Bonner became one of the Phoenix Mercury's best players, she was a star with Auburn. She had successful years with the Tigers, and in her time with them, she had her share of accolades.
She was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team, she made the SEC All-First Team three times, she made the All-Defensive Team in 2009 and was the the conference Player of the Year as well.
Bonner's best season was her senior year, as she averaged 21.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals, 1.6 blocks and 1.5 assists. The year before, she averaged a double-double. She averaged 18.4 points and 10.0 rebounds.
A star at all levels
What Bonner accomplished set her up for a successful WNBA career, as she was drafted by the Mercury shortly after winning Player of the Year. Her time at Auburn was memorable, and in that time, she also added her name to their history books.
The Mercury veteran is Auburn's all-time leader in points. She had a total of 2,162 points in her years with the Tigers. Bonner is also their all-time leader in free throws, as she knocked down a total of 600 in that time. She is also their leader in defensive rebounds. She had 742 during that time.
While Bonner is not their leader in field goals, she is second in that area. Vickie Orr has the first spot with 864 field goals. Bonner is fourth in offensive rebounds, as she had 305. When it comes to points per game, she is third, as she averaged 17.2.
Bonner is all over her school's lists, and it is reminiscent of her time with the Mercury. The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year is all over Phoenix's franchise records lists, and she continues to climb. With her being back with the Mercury after returning to them this season, she is adding to her totals in areas like total points, steals, assists and others. She is third in points behind Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, second in steals behind Taurasi and third in assists behind Taurasi and Penny Taylor.
The Auburn standout has done so much in her career, and now, she is going for another championship. She won titles with Phoenix in 2009 and 2014, and the Mercury have a shot at getting another. In order for that to happen, Bonner will have to have strong showings off the bench. Bonner makes an impact wherever she goes, and her time in Auburn was just a glimpse.
