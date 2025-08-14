DeWanna Bonner Speaks on Inspiring Girls
Sunday night's game against the Atlanta Dream, came on Inspiring Girls Day, and it was a chance for the Phoenix Mercury players to not only put on a show in front of the girls in the crowd, but also to reflect on their impact on the girls who are growing up watching them.
Kids today, whether they're youth basketball players or just fans of the game, are growing up in a very different sports landscape than many of the Mercury players did.
The WNBA has been around since 1997, meaning high school players today don't remember a world where there wasn't a viable professional basketball league for girls to aspire to play in one day. These players, who are a part of a league that grows more exciting and more visible by the year, have an impact on the kids watching them from home and in the arena.
"We try to put on a good product for young girls watching...We encourage them to come out and hopefully we get to meet them and we see the look on their faces when they do get to meet us," said DeWanna Bonner after the game. "Hopefully we can encourage them to keep going and keep being themselves, and hopefully, one day they'll be on this court and we'll be in the stands watching."
"Just as much as we are a light for them, they are a light for us," she added, a nod to her appreciation for the team's young fans. Bonner also spoke on some of the mentorship she received during her early years in the W. "I always tell people that I had the blueprint from the best player in the world in Diana Taurasi... My first 10 years in the league, you know, when you have someone you can look up to and watch and understand how to play the game and win...I was lucky," she said.
The team also named Kate Freese, WNBA photographer, as a Believe in Women honoree, highlighting her contributions to the team. She cited Taurasi as the reason she moved out to Phoenix to pursue the job. "If you can dream it, you can do it, but especially if...someone is literally living your dream. I think that makes it more tangible and I’m so honored to be that inspiration for women and girls everywhere that want to be what I am,” she said.
