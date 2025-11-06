How An Eastern Conference Team Got The Best Of Phoenix
The 2024 Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs, which was a step in the right direction. They had a poor 2023 season, but after bringing in a new star, as well as a new coach, the Mercury were back on track.
Phoenix faced tough teams in that time, and some of those wins led to season series victories. The Mercury beat teams like the Atlanta Dream, the Chicago Sky and the Dallas Wings. They also encountered some obstacles, as they were swept by the Connecticut Sun.
The Mercury struggled against another Eastern Conference team, as they lost their season series against the Indiana Fever. The Fever swept them, and it all began with a road win over the Mercury. They beat Phoenix 88-82, and Aliyah Boston led the Fever in a balanced effort. She had 17 points, while others like Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark had nice games as well.
Brittney Griner led the way for Phoenix, as she had 24 points, six rebounds, two assists and a block. Diana Taurasi had 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Natasha Cloud had 15 points, seven assists and four steals. It was a close game, and bench scoring was a factor in this game, as Indiana's bench outscored Phoenix's 21-8.
After that game, the Mercury were on the road for the next one. The Fever beat them 95-86, and Kahleah Copper had a big night. She had 36 points, a rebound and an assist. Sophie Cunningham was their second-leading scorer, and she had 21 points. Then, Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Natasha Mack both had 10. The Fever had another balanced effort, and Mitchell led with 28 points.
Copper gets hot again
These teams met once last time, and the Fever beat the Mercury 98-89. Copper was the leading scorer once again, and she had 32 points. Cloud was next, and she had 19 points. Taurasi finished the game with 16 points, and Griner had 10.
Indiana gave Phoenix trouble in the 2024 season. They pulled off the sweep, but this year, the Mercury got their revenge. They won the season series, as they beat the Fever 2-1. The series started with a loss, but the Mercury won the others.
Phoenix had a nice season in 2024, and while the team struggled against teams like the Sun and the Fever, they still managed to succeed.
