How The Mercury And The Sky Met In The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky have history, and they first time these teams met in the playoffs, the Mercury added to their legacy.

Davion Moore

May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) moves to the basket against Chicago Sky forward Elizabeth Williams (1) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have battled several teams in the playoffs, and sometimes, they met those teams on multiple occasions. They have met the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever twice, and there are a few teams they have met three times.

The Mercury have encountered the Chicago Sky three times, and all of those meetings were noteworthy.

May 21, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) moves the ball against Chicago Sky guard Kahleah Copper (2) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phoenix met Chicago for the first time in 2014, and that was a special year. The Mercury won their third championship, and they did it by sweeping the Sky in the WNBA Finals. Before that, Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx.

Brondello wins major award, helps Mercury win it all

In what was Sandy Brondello's first season with the team, she helped them make history. She also became the first Mercury coach to win Coach of the Year. The Mercury had a great year, and that was the last time they won a championship.

2014 Phoenix Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello waves to the crowd during the 2014 Phoenix Mercury championship team reunion on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. / Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While that was the last time they won a championship, it was not the last time they reached the Finals. They made their fifth appearance, and they faced a familiar foe.

Phoenix faced Chicago in the Finals, and the Sky achieved something special. They won their first championship, and they beat the Mercury 3-1.

The Mercury picked up a win in Game 2, as they beat the Sky 91-86. That game went into overtime, and Phoenix's trio had a strong showing. Brittney Griner led the way with 29 points, and she also had nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist.

Diana Taurasi had a solid game, as she had 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Skylar Diggins played well, as she had a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists. The Mercury also received a boost off the bench, as Shey Peddy had 10 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds.

Kahleah Coppe
Kahleah Copper (2) of the Phoenix Mercury speaks to the fans on her birthday, after a game against the Chicago Sky at PHX Arena on Aug. 28, 2025, in Phoenix. / Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix picked up a great win, but Chicago managed to close out the series after that. This was the last time these two teams met, and in between their Finals matchups, they played against each other in 2019. The Sky beat the Mercury in a blowout, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the next round. The Aces beat the Sky 93-92, and they faced the Washington Mystics in a series.

The Mercury and the Sky have had some battles over the years, and at some point these teams will meet again.

