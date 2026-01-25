How The Mercury And The Sky Met In The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury have battled several teams in the playoffs, and sometimes, they met those teams on multiple occasions. They have met the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever twice, and there are a few teams they have met three times.
The Mercury have encountered the Chicago Sky three times, and all of those meetings were noteworthy.
Phoenix met Chicago for the first time in 2014, and that was a special year. The Mercury won their third championship, and they did it by sweeping the Sky in the WNBA Finals. Before that, Phoenix faced the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx.
Brondello wins major award, helps Mercury win it all
In what was Sandy Brondello's first season with the team, she helped them make history. She also became the first Mercury coach to win Coach of the Year. The Mercury had a great year, and that was the last time they won a championship.
While that was the last time they won a championship, it was not the last time they reached the Finals. They made their fifth appearance, and they faced a familiar foe.
Phoenix faced Chicago in the Finals, and the Sky achieved something special. They won their first championship, and they beat the Mercury 3-1.
The Mercury picked up a win in Game 2, as they beat the Sky 91-86. That game went into overtime, and Phoenix's trio had a strong showing. Brittney Griner led the way with 29 points, and she also had nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist.
Diana Taurasi had a solid game, as she had 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Skylar Diggins played well, as she had a double-double of 13 points and 12 assists. The Mercury also received a boost off the bench, as Shey Peddy had 10 points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds.
Phoenix picked up a great win, but Chicago managed to close out the series after that. This was the last time these two teams met, and in between their Finals matchups, they played against each other in 2019. The Sky beat the Mercury in a blowout, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the next round. The Aces beat the Sky 93-92, and they faced the Washington Mystics in a series.
The Mercury and the Sky have had some battles over the years, and at some point these teams will meet again.
