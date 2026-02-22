How Phoenix's First Player Put The League On Notice
The 1997 season started it all for the Phoenix Mercury. The WNBA was just getting started, and the Mercury played a role in the league's early success.
Phoenix built a talented roster, and it started with the allocation period. Michele Timms and Jennifer Gillom went to the Mercury in that phase, and they added others through two different drafts. In the first draft, the Mercury added Bridget Pettis and Nancy Lieberman. Then, players like Toni Foster and Tia Jackson were selected in the next draft.
The Mercury had their roster, and they went on to have a successful season. They finished the season with a record of 16-12, which made them first in the Western Conference. Phoenix made the playoffs in its first season, and it faced the New York Liberty. The Liberty beat the Mercury, and they reached the WNBA Finals.
Mercury All-Star gets recognized
Regardless, the Mercury had a good year, and some of their players were involved in award races. It all started with Michele Timms, as she was fifth in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. She averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals.
Cynthia Cooper won the award, and she had 37 first-place votes. She was the only player with first-place votes, and with her win, she solidified her place in WNBA history.
Timms was tied to another award, as she was tied for second in the Defensive Player of the Year race. She received four points, and Elena Baranova received the same. Teresa Weatherspoon won the award, and she earned 22 points.
Phoenix's MVP candidate was not a part of the All-WNBA Teams, but one of her teammates received the honor. Gillom made the All-WNBA Second Team, and she was joined by Wendy Palmer, Rebecca Lobo, Weatherspoon and Andrea Stinson.
The Mercury had someone else involved in an award race, as Cheryl Miller was third in the Coach of the Year race. She finished the race with three points, and Van Chancellor, the winner, had 26.
Some of the WNBA's awards were introduced later on, as the Rookie of the Year award made its debut in 1998, and Tracy Reid was the first winner. The Sixth Player of the Year Award was introduced in 2007, and Plenette Pierson won it.
The WNBA would continue to grow, and players like Timms laid the foundation for future stars.
