Indiana Without Superstar for Game Against Phoenix
The Phoenix Mercury face off against the Indiana Fever tonight, in a clash between two teams almost certain to make the playoffs. But, while the Mercury are getting closer to full health, the Fever have will be without one of their All-Stars, as Caitlin Clark will be unavailable for the game, according to Yahoo Sports.
The two-time All-Star will be missing her 14th game of the season due to an injury to her right groin, and has only suited up 13 times this season, meaning she will now have missed a majority of her games this season.
It's a tough break for a Fever team that was looking to build on the emerging WNBA star's success as a rookie and make a push toward contention by acquiring veteran players to surround her. In the games she's played, Clark has averaged 16.5 points per game, along with 8.8 assists, second in the league, behind Phoenix's Alyssa Thomas.
Still, the Fever pose a threat, with a 14-12 record, and have won two straight, against the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky, without Clark in the lineup, as well as five of their last seven.
While Clark, one of the league's most popular players, won't be participating, there's still no shortage of interesting storylines here. Phoenix's DeWanna Bonner was one of the veterans brought in to help take Clark and the Fever to the next level, but the relationship between player and team quickly deteriorated, leading to Bonner's exit and return to Phoenix, where she won two championships in her twenties.
Despite some initial reports that Bonner had bristled at having to come off the bench, she has since clarified that her role as a bench player was never the issue and has, in fact, been coming off the bench in Phoenix, where she has been playing well. Neither side has said anything negative about the other in the public and Indiana coach Stephanie White has said that she's glad to see Bonner thriving in Phoenix, where she fit in pretty much immediately and has helped the team with her championship experience.
For Phoenix fans hoping to see their team take on one of the league's biggest stars, this won't be the only matchup between the two teams this year. They'll meet again in the desert on August 7th, then once again (also in Phoenix) on September 2nd, during the season's final stretch.
