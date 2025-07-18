Is There Cause for Concern After Mercury's Latest Loss?
With an upset win against the number one ranked Minnesota Lynx, the Phoenix Mercury suited up for a rematch only one week after winning 79-71. Having just defeated the Lynx, expectations for the Mercury were high, and then they suddenly lost by thirteen with a final score of 79-66.
Why did the Mercury lose so vastly directly after winning?
To begin with, their offense was simply lacking compared to their previous game. Not only were they still missing stars Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper to injury, but they also missed Monique Akoa Makani due to a concussion. They had less firepower to work with and the final score showed it.
Another thing that was clear was that the players in Phoenix just could not hit their shots like they needed to. Compared to a week earlier, the teams field goal percentage went from 50.7% to 35.7%. The points lost in the dip of shots made would have been enough to make the game very close, if not give the Mercury another victory against the Lynx.
Their defense did loosen up slightly; however, the extra eight points that they allowed is nothing to worry about since they on average allow 79 points to opponents anyway.
With their defense being business as usual and their offense being dismal, the Mercury needed a bright spot, and that came from their bench, namely center Kalani Brown.
Kalani picked it up on both sides of the court, scoring a sixth of her teams points off the bench and ending the game with 11 rebounds, three on offense and eight on defense. She even snagged two blocks and a steal.
With four strong players, including all-star Sabally, the Mercury did a really solid job at giving themselves a chance at victory. In the end it came down to the thirteen missing points at the final buzzer.
When asked about the lack of offense Tibbets explained that, "I don't think you can control every night, you know, whether you are making or missing shots, and if you're missing them it's kind of tough to, like, change that mentality." Throughout the game Tibbets "just thought we looked fatigued, it was just one of those games."
The Mercury are headed into the all-star break at a stellar 15-7 record, and will hopefully have some of their missing starters back on the court when they come back. The lack of worry from coach Tibbets, as well as the win against the Lynx only a week before their loss, prove that there is nothing to be concerned about in Phoenix.
Please make sure you follow along with our Facebook page when you click here!