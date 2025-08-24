What Is Monique Akoa Makani's Best Game So Far?
The Phoenix Mercury picked up a great win over the Golden State Valkyries, as they beat them 81-72. Phoenix swept the season series with Golden State, and in Friday's win, the Mercury were led by one of their rookies.
Monique Akoa Makani led the team to victory, as she finished the game with 18 points. She was hot in this game, as she made four 3-pointers. Overall, she shot 66.7 percent from deep.
The Mercury struggled from deep against the Las Vegas Aces, but against the Valkyries, they shot nearly 44 percent. Shots were falling for the Mercury, and Akoa Makani played a big role in their hot shooting night.
Phoenix's win was one of Akoa Makani's best games this season, and it showed what she brings to the table for the Mercury. She has been consistent all year, and despite missing some time with a knee injury, she has remained one of the Mercury's key contributors.
For Akoa Makani, this was her 10th game where she scored in double figures. She started the season with a two-point game against the Seattle Storm, but she had 10 or more points in the next four games.
As far as her best game of the season, Akoa Makani had 21 points against the New York Liberty. On top of scoring her career high, she had six assists. The Mercury ended up winning that game, as they beat the Liberty 89-81.
Akoa Makani makes an impact in multiple areas, as she can score, she can facilitate and she can defend. Even in games where players like Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally or Kahleah Copper shine, Akoa Makani has a nice game.
Akoa Makani makes an impact
For example, in a win over the Chicago Sky, Akoa Makani had eight points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists. Or, in their road win over the Valkyries, Akoa Makani's defense helped the get the win.
The Mercury rookie has done well this season, and her performance in Friday's game was a feel-good moment. Then, a game like her performance against New York shows how skilled she is.
Akoa Makani's rookie season has been great, and by the end of the year she could have a championship. She has played well in their starting lineup, and she deserves to be rewarded.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury rookies like Monique Akoa Makani when you click right here!