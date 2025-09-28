Lynx Without MVP Runner-Up, Coach for Game 4
Game 3 between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx ended in dramatic fashion, with a clutch steal by Alyssa Thomas to preserve a then-four-point lead. But, that play resulted in Napheesa Collier's ankle twisting and Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve absolutely fuming over what she felt should have been a foul call. Phoenix held on to win, 84-76, and Reeve had to be restrained by players and staffers as she yelled at the referees. Reeve was promptly ejected. She would later direct her anger toward Mercury fans as she was escorted off the court.
After the game, Reeve was still furious about the officiating, even going so far as to call for a "change in leadership" in regards to refereeing. This undoubtedly drew the ire of the WNBA offices, as Reeve was then suspended for Sunday's pivotal Game 4, where the Lynx face elimination from the playoffs. Additionally, the league fired back (and defended itself) via the NBA refs, who tweeted that the play in question was, in fact, not a foul, and that the injury was caused by incidental contact after a clean strip.
To make matters even worse for the Lynx, who are about to play a road game against a team that has beaten them twice in a row, they'll also be without Collier, who will miss the game due to the aforementioned ankle injury, per Underdog WNBA. Though the Lynx are still an excellent team, good enough to hold on to the top seed in the standings despite Collier missing a long stretch of the season, it's still a major blow. Margins are thinner in the playoffs, and an elite three-level scorer like Collier can change the complexion of a game in an instant. Her absence wil be felt on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, and as a leader.
For Phoenix, this is a prime opportunity to make a run to the WNBA Finals. Collier's status beyond Game 4 is unclear, but this much is certain: Phoenix's best shot at winning the semifinals is winning Game 4 at home, against a now-weakened Lynx team. This is the most vulnerable they've looked all year Phoenix is rolling, riding a fast, physical defense to a 2-1 series lead.
Anything can happen, of course -- the Lynx have plenty more weapons -- but the series is right there for the taking.