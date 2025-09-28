Phoenix Mercury On SI

Lynx Without MVP Runner-Up, Coach for Game 4

Phoenix is up 2-1 on the Lynx, who now find themselves without their best player and their head coach.

Chris Harrison

Sep 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve is held back after being ejected during game three against the Phoenix Mercury of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Game 3 between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx ended in dramatic fashion, with a clutch steal by Alyssa Thomas to preserve a then-four-point lead. But, that play resulted in Napheesa Collier's ankle twisting and Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve absolutely fuming over what she felt should have been a foul call. Phoenix held on to win, 84-76, and Reeve had to be restrained by players and staffers as she yelled at the referees. Reeve was promptly ejected. She would later direct her anger toward Mercury fans as she was escorted off the court.

After the game, Reeve was still furious about the officiating, even going so far as to call for a "change in leadership" in regards to refereeing. This undoubtedly drew the ire of the WNBA offices, as Reeve was then suspended for Sunday's pivotal Game 4, where the Lynx face elimination from the playoffs. Additionally, the league fired back (and defended itself) via the NBA refs, who tweeted that the play in question was, in fact, not a foul, and that the injury was caused by incidental contact after a clean strip.

A photo of Napheesa Collier dribbling against Alyssa Thoma
Sep 23, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles past Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the first half during game two of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

To make matters even worse for the Lynx, who are about to play a road game against a team that has beaten them twice in a row, they'll also be without Collier, who will miss the game due to the aforementioned ankle injury, per Underdog WNBA. Though the Lynx are still an excellent team, good enough to hold on to the top seed in the standings despite Collier missing a long stretch of the season, it's still a major blow. Margins are thinner in the playoffs, and an elite three-level scorer like Collier can change the complexion of a game in an instant. Her absence wil be felt on the offensive and defensive ends of the floor, and as a leader.

For Phoenix, this is a prime opportunity to make a run to the WNBA Finals. Collier's status beyond Game 4 is unclear, but this much is certain: Phoenix's best shot at winning the semifinals is winning Game 4 at home, against a now-weakened Lynx team. This is the most vulnerable they've looked all year Phoenix is rolling, riding a fast, physical defense to a 2-1 series lead.

Anything can happen, of course -- the Lynx have plenty more weapons -- but the series is right there for the taking.

Chris Harrison is a proud United States Air Force veteran who loves the game of basketball in all of its forms. He attended Kansas State University and Toronto Metropolitan University to pursue his degree in journalism, so he could cover the sport he holds close to his heart. He has a wealth of experience covering the NBA, and now brings that same passion to his WNBA coverage, where he will serve as the Phoenix Mercury team reporter on SI.