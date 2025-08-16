NBA 2K26 Lists Two Mercury Players in WNBA's Top 10
Every year, fans around the play the NBA 2K games en masse, as it has been the only officially licensed NBA sim on the market for years now. Since 2019's NBA 2K20 came out, the game has included WNBA players and teams, as well as a separate franchise mode for the W. While no separate WNBA game exists, and the WNBA has long been treated like an afterthought in these games (NBA 2K25 still doesn't have updated rosters for women's teams despite the game having been seen multiple patches), it's a chance for fans of the league to play against their friends as their favorite players.
Today, the NBA 2K official X account released the ratings of their top 10 WNBA players in the game, and two Phoenix Mercury stars made it on the list. The exact order of the top 10 has already been the subject of much debate online, but the list does closely resemble rankings from elsewhere. Eight of the players also appeared in the top 10 on ESPN's preseason top 25 list.
MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas is in fifth place on the list, with a 95 overall rating, one point higher than her rating in last year's game. Thomas is having an outstanding season for the Mercury, averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and a league-leading nine assists a game, all while shooting 53.8% from the field and anchoring one of the league's elite defensive units. Her inclusion on the list is no surprise to anyone, although one could nitpick at her placement on the list.
She came in one spot below Caitlin Clark (96 overall), who is second to Thomas in assists this year, while leading the league in turnovers per game and shooting 36.7% from the field in an injury-riddled season. She's one of the league's premier talents, but it's hard to make the case that she's a better player than Thomas right now.
Satou Sabally, who was named an All-Star starter this year, also made the list, appearing in the eighth spot, tied with Nneka Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones with a 92 overall (up from 88 on 2K25). Sabally is known as "The Unicorn" for her unique ballhandling, shooting ability, and quickness at 6'4", allowing her to play with a guard-like skillset at the size of some centers. She'll undoubtedly be a matchup nightmare for 2K players, just as she is in real life.
The top three in the rankings were Napheesa Collier (98), A'ja Wilson (97), and Breanna Stewart (97). Both Stewart and Wilson are multi-time MVPs and WNBA champions, while Collier is the MVP frontrunner this year, playing on the league's title favorites.