Pac-12 Most Outstanding Players Come To Phoenix
The Pac-12 Tournament dates back to 2002, and some talented players have been involved. The first championship game of this tournament was against Arizona State and Stanford, and Arizona State pulled off a win.
While Stanford lost that game, Nicole Powell won the Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and she won the award two more times after that. Then, players like Candice Wiggins, Lisa Willis and others won the award.
Throughout the years, players with ties to the Phoenix Mercury have won, and the most recent winner started the 2025 season with them. Then, right before her, one of her college teammates won, and she played for the Mercury at the same time.
Future Mercury players help their team win
Haley Jones was the last player with Mercury ties to win, and Stanford beat Utah 73-48. Jones averaged 13.2 points,7.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.1 blocks that year, and she played well against Utah. She had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in that game, and she was one of three players who scored in double figures.
Jones was in her third season, and the year before that, she helped Stanford win it all. When it came to the 2020-21 season, Stanford beat UCLA 75-55 in the Pac-12 championship game. Kiana Williams played a big role in the team's win, and she finished the game with 26 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Williams won the Pac-12 Most Outstanding Player, and during that season, she averaged 14.0 points, 3.1 assists, two rebounds and 1.3 steals. She helped Stanford beat Arizona in the big game, and after Williams and her teammates won a national championship, she started her WNBA journey.
The Stanford guard was drafted by the Seattle Storm, and she eventually made her way to Phoenix. She averaged 4.1 points and a rebound in her 11 games with the Mercury, and she appeared in the playoffs for the first time in her career.
As far as Jones, she was drafted by the Atlanta Dream, and she joined the Mercury in 2025, and she played four games. She averaged 2.3 points, two rebounds and an assist. She joined the Dallas Wings later on, and she averaged 8.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.
Phoenix has added some tremendous talent over the years, and in the case of Stanford's Most Outstanding Players, they had a chance to show what they bring to the table.
