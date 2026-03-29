Past Mercury Players Wear No. 12

The Phoenix Mercury got off to a strong start, and they were involved in the WNBA's first season. That roster featured some talented players, and those players introduced specific numbers. For example, Michele Timms wore No. 7 in her time with the team, and the number was eventually retired .

Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A detailed view of the official WNBA basketballs on the floor before the start of the game between the New York Liberty and Phoenix Mercury at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Some numbers appeared for the first time the following year, and No. 12 was one of them. Michelle Brogan wore it, and she played with the Mercury for two seasons. In her first season, Brogan averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists. She missed the 1999 season due to maternity leave, but she returned in 2000. Then, she averaged 7.5 points, four rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals that year.

Sep 4, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (10) shoes during the third quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Brogan's career high was 18 points, and she helped the Mercury get a blowout win over the Utah Starzz. That was her first season, and she tied her high in 2000. She had 18 points against the Portland Fire, and the Mercury won by one.

After Brogan, nine more players wore that number, and one player wore it when she missed a season. Edna Campbell wore it she was drafted by the Mercury in 1999. She averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in her first season.

Phoenix Mercury fans react during Game 3 of WNBA semifinals at PHX Arena on Sept. 26, 2025. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mercury rookie starts season with a bang

When it came to her career high, she had it during her first season. She had 22 points against the Sacramento Monarchs, and the Mercury lost that game. It was their first game of the season, and their rookie came to play.

Campbell tied her career high the following year, and she was playing for the Seattle Storm. The Storm lost that game, as the Monarchs beat them 76-60.

It was a few years before another player wore the number, but Gergana Slavtcheva did in 2003. She played two games with the Mercury, and she came off the bench in both of them. While she did not score, she tallied an assist.

Then, more players added to the legacy of that number, as Belinda Snell, Lynetta Kizer, Alex Harden and others wore it during their time. The last player to do it was Michaela Onyenwere, and she played with the Mercury in 2023. Onyenwere had her career high in her rookie season, as she had 29 points in her time with the New York Liberty.

All of these players contributed in their time with the Mercury, and eventually another player will join them.

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