Mercury's Satou Sabally Named All-Star Starter
The WNBA All-Star festivities are approaching, and on Monday, the league announced the All-Star starters. Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier will serve as team captains, but they will play alongside stars such as A'ja Wilson and Phoenix Mercury's Satou Sabally.
Sabally is now a three-time All-Star. She earned her first All-Star honor in 2021 as a reserve for Team WNBA. After that, the 27-year-old star was a starter on Team Stewart. That was the same year that she won Most Improved Player.
This year's selection is Sabally's first time being selected as a member of the Mercury. She was a member of the Dallas Wings before being involved in one of the biggest and most surprising moves in the offseason. The Mercury acquired her in a four-team deal with the Wings, the Connecticut Sun and the Fever. Phoenix also acquired five-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas aroun that time.
Since Sabally's arrival, the Mercury have found their stride. They find themselves in second place with a record of 12-5. This year is a notable difference from last year, as they finished with a record of 19-21. Sabally plays a significant role in their success.
Sabally averages 19.1 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 assists. She is currently sixth in the league in scoring and eighth in rebounding. As of now, she is the only player in the league outside of Wilson and Collier averaging 19+ points, eight or more assists, two or more assists, and at least one steal. It is safe to say that she is in good company.
When it comes to All-Star voting, the starters are determined by a combination of votes from fans, players and media. Fans make up 50 percent of the vote, while media and players make up 25 percent each. Sabally received 175,611 fan votes in the first return.
While the starters are official, which team they will play for has yet to be determined. Clark and Collier will select their teammates in a draft. The draft will take place on July 8 during a special edition of WNBA Countdown.
Sabally and the Mercury have a good thing going. Her All-Star selection serves as a reminder of what she has done this season, and regardless of whose All-Star team she is on, she has a chance to shine. Then, once the break is over, it is back to business for her and the Mercury.
