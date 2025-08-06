Will Caitlin Clark play against Phoenix Mercury?
The Phoenix Mercury are currently on a two-game winning streak. On Sunday, they defeated the Chicago Sky handily, 83-67. Some were overthinking Tuesday night's game against the Connecticut Sun, who own the worst record in the league but had shown good fight over their two previous matchups.
The Mercury were able to take care of business to begin their homestand, defeating the Sun 82-66. Their next matchup on Thursday night won't be as easy, as the Indiana Fever come to town. Both teams met just a few days ago in Indiana, with tensions rising high due to the DeWanna Bonner situation. Phoenix lost 107-101, despite Alyssa Thomas' 32 points.
It was a shocking loss, especially since the Fever were without Caitlin Clark. Indiana had Aari McDonald (27 points) and Aliyah Boston (22 points) lead the charge.
With the Mercury and Fever playing each other again on Thursday, here's the latest on Clark's status.
Caitlin Clark's status for Thursday night vs Mercury
Unless something drastic changes within the next 24 hours, Clark likely won't be playing in this matchup. It's been an injury-riddled and frustrating sophomore season for Clark, the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year.
Clark's had four different muscle injuries this season, causing her to miss games for the first time in her collegiate or professional career. The latest one was a right groin strain suffered against the Sun on July 15. Clark's missed every game since, including the WNBA All-Star weekend festivities. As of right now, there's no timetable for Clark's return to the court, according to Fever head coach Stephanie White.
Even without Clark, the Mercury still need to find a way to win, as the Fever have won six-consecutive games against Phoenix. Obviously, not facing Clark will be a huge sigh of relief, but Indiana has had some key players step up in her absence. Kelsey Mitchell, Aliyah Boston and Aari McDonald are all capable of putting up big numbers on a nightly basis.
Since stepping into the starting lineup, sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham has also started to knock down more shots from beyond the arc. Indiana's bench is also deep, with defensive wizard Lexie Hull playing hard on every possession.
Coming into this game on a mini-winning streak, Phoenix will have the momentum, as well as being in frong of their home crowd. A win here will only further the gap between them and Indiana in the standings.
Please follow us on X for more articles around Mercury players and their rookie seasons when you click right here!