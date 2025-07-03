Will Alyssa Thomas Be Named An All-Star Reserve?
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will take place on July 19. This year's event will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is the home of the Indiana Fever. The starters were announced for this game on Monday, with players such as Fever's Aliyah Boston, New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and others receiving the honor.
The Phoenix Mercury will be represented this year, as Satou Sabally was one of the players named a starter. She achieved this feat due to her stellar season with her new team. Sabally will represent the Mercury well, but she may not be alone. One of her teammates could join her in the All-Star festivities.
Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is having a noteworthy season of her own. She averages 14.8 points, 9.3 assists and 7.3 rebounds. In other words, she is nearly averaging a triple-double. Thomas is tied for second in the league for most double-doubles this season. She currently has seven, which puts her alongside Boston and Atlanta Dream's Brionna Jones.
In her last game, Thomas finished with 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. So, she almost had a triple-double. Thomas is no stranger to double-doubles or triple-doubles, as she had 14 double-doubles last season. As far as triple-doubles, she had three. The year before, she had a remarkable 28 and six respectively.
Thomas changed teams during the offseason, as she was traded to the Mercury in a big trade. She has adjusted well to her new home, and she continues to play at a high level. Some would say a level that is All-Star worthy.
The All-Star reserves will be announced on Sunday, and given Thomas' season, she could be selected. The Mercury are also having an exceptional season, which could help her case.
Unlike starters, who rely on the votes of fans, players and media, reserves are selected by coaches. So, Thomas has a legitimate chance.
If Thomas does get selected, this will be her sixth All-Star appearance. She was a reserve last year, as a member of Team USA. Before that, she was a reserve on Team Wilson in 2023. In 2022, she was on Team Stewart as a reserve. This shows that regardless of where she lands, she is typically a part of the All-Star Game.
With the way Phoenix is playing, there is a strong chance she joins her teammate. Then, if she does get picked, either Caitlin Clark or Napheesa Collier will select her in the draft. Time will tell if Thomas gets selected as a reserve, but right now, her chances look good.