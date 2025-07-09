Mercury Get First Win Over Lynx, Improve to 14-6
The Phoenix Mercury are getting back to their winning ways. They defeated the Dallas Wings in a blowout on Monday, and then, they picked up a win over one of their toughest opponents.
The Mercury defeated the Minnesota Lynx 79-71. This win gives them a 14-6 record and their first win against the Lynx. Now, the Mercury are 1-2 in their matchups against Minnesota.
Phoenix played without some of their key players once again. Both Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper missed another game, as they rehab injuries. Sabally is out with an ankle injury, and Copper is dealing with a hamstring injury.
The odds were stacked against the Mercury, but it did not deter them. They won on their home floor and showed they can beat the best team in the league.
Phoenix was led by Alyssa Thomas. She had an efficient game and stuffed the stat sheet in the process. She finished with a career-high 29 points, eight rebound, five assists and two steals. Thomas tallied her first triple-double of the season in the previous game, as she finished with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. She kept her foot on the gas in both of these games, and it paid off for her team.
Thomas scored 12 of her 29 points in the fourth quarter. Her strong quarter helped the Mercury go on a 19-4 run in that period.
The Mercury also had good showings from Monique Akoa Makani and Sami Whitcomb. Akoa Makani had 13 points and four assists, while Whitcomb had 10 points. For Minnesota, Courtney Williams led with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal.
Minnesota is one of the teams that the Mercury had trouble with in previous games. In their first meeting, the Lynx beat them 74-71. Later on, the Lynx beat the Mercury in a blowout. Phoenix had a chance to redeem themselves, and they did not disappoint.
Both of these teams are contenders. They are playing great basketball, and next week, they will meet again. The Mercury will travel to Minnesota in hopes of tying the season series. By that time, Sabally and Copper may be back.
The Mercury finally have a win over Minnesota, and as their confidence grows, this could be the start of another run.
