Short Break Gives Mercury Chance to Regroup, Recover
The WNBA schedule can be grueling. This year, the league has moved to 44 games, the most in league history, and those games are packed into a short window from mid-May to mid-September. The W's season can feel like a war of attrition at times, and few of the league's teams are at full strength, whether due to injuries or fatigue.
For the Phoenix Mercury, who finally have a fully healthy roster, Monday through Thursday this week is their longest rest period for the rest of the season, and one that will be vital as they prepare for the playoffs.
The Mercury have already played nine games since coming back from the All-Star break on July 23rd, including a difficult five-game road trip that included a few tough losses to fellow playoff contenders. They picked up some momentum with a three-game win streak, but ran out of steam during a 74-66 home loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday, their fourth game in a week. "We looked tired today," said head coach Nate Tibbetts after the game.
After this Friday's upcoming game against the Las Vegas Aces, their final night of a four-game homestand before embarking on a three-game west coast road trip, Phoenix will only have more than two days of rest once for the rest of the season, and will be playing practically every other day.
They also have a back-to-back at the end of the month, with a game in Vegas on the 21st and at home against the Golden State Valkyries on the 22nd.
Speaking on the rest period, Alyssa Thomas said, "I think it's much needed time for all of us. We had a long road trip." She said she's looking forward to resetting mentally and physically, and that the schedule will be packed when the team returns.
In pro ball, with constant game days and travel, it can be hard to fit in full practices midseason, so this time could be invaluable from a game-planning standpoint too. After two days off, the Mercury will have some time to work on refining their offensive and defensive play. The team has had relatively little time with all three of its big stars healthy, and this could be an opportunity to assess what's gone right and what's gone wrong post All-Star break and set themselves up for the season's pivotal final stretch.