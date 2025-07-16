Mercury History: Brittney Griner is Franchise's Leader In Blocks
Since the beginning, the Phoenix Mercury have had exceptional players. They came to the Mercury franchise, and in their time, they left a lasting impact.
The Mercury have had stars in their time, and some of them set records that will last for years.
Brittney Griner has some records under her belt. She is the franchise leader in rebounds, and she is in the top 10 in other categories. When it comes to blocks, she is in a league of her own.
In her time with the Mercury, Griner had a total of 812 blocks. Overall, she has 838 in her career. Her other blocks come from her time with the Atlanta Dream. Now, she is 39 blocks away from passing Margo Dydek and becoming the league's all-time leader.
Her best year was in 2015, when she averaged four blocks per game. Griner won Defensive Player of the Year that season, and it was the third time in her career that she led the league in blocks.
Griner was the league leader in blocks from 2013 to 2019 before Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson took over the top spot. Wilson averaged 2.4 blocks that year, and Griner averaged 1.8.
Griner has the most blocks in Mercury history, and she leads by a wide margin. The second player on the list is Diana Taurasi, who finished her career with a total of 351 blocks. As a guard, Taurasi's number is impressive.
There is only one active player on their all-time blocks list, and she recently returned to the Mercury. DeWanna Bonner is third in blocks, and she has a total of 237. Bonner has a long way to go before catching Griner, and while she can add a few more blocks to her total, she will not come close to Griner.
For the first time in her career, Griner is playing for a different team. She joined the Dream during the offseason, and she is averaging 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds. Griner made a name for herself in her time with the Mercury, and she did it on both ends of the floor.
Griner is a dangerous post player who can get easy baskets. Then, she can protect the rim and stop teams from scoring. She showed her abilities throughout her years with the Mercury, and it led to history.
