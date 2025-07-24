DeWanna Bonner Praises Mercury Legend
Prior to Wednesday night's game against the Atlanta Dream, DeWanna Bonner spoke about Brittney Griner, her former teammate from her first illustrious stint with the Phoenix Mercury. In anticipation of Griner's emotional return to the city she called home from 2013 to 2024, Bonner said "you can't mention Phoenix without mentioning BG."
Bonner and Griner are both Phoenix legends and shared the court in Mercury purple for six seasons, from 2013 to 2019 (Bonner missed the 2017 season due to maternity leave). The two are among not only the franchise's all-time greats, but the entire league's -- both players were named to multiple All-Star teams during their time as teammates (six for Griner and three for Bonner) and both received votes on MVP ballots.
They were both instrumental in the Mercury's dominant 2014 title run as vital two-way contributors in a fearsome Phoenix starting lineup, and both players made All-WNBA and All-Defensive teams in 2015 (Griner was Defensive Player of the Year, averaging a ridiculous four blocks per game).
Opposing teams spent an entire era of league history fearing the outstretched arms of Griner and Bonner on the defensive end of the floor and plenty of head coaches are surely glad to see the two in separate cities now.
Griner and Bonner are both all over the Mercury record books. Griner is the franchise's second all-time leading scorer. Bonner is third. Bonner is third in assists. Griner is fourth. BG is the top rebounder. Bonner is in third. Griner and DB are also first and third all-time in blocks.
"She grew up here," said Bonner, recalling Griner's arrival as a rookie in 2013, where she became an immediate fan favorite and an All-Star in her first season as a pro." But more than lauding her on-court performances, Bonner praised Griner for her character, saying "she became a great person to this community."
"We're excited to get her back here in Phoenix. We're excited for the fans to see her on the court. I'm sure it'll be emotional for her...we're excited to love on her a little bit.
Griner and the Atlanta dream are second in the Eastern Conference, just as the Mercury are second in the West and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the two teams match up in the playoffs at the end of the season.
