Looking Back At The Mercury's 2014 Championship
The Phoenix Mercury have championship aspirations. They are one of the best teams in the league this season, and they could give a team like the New York Liberty a run for their money. Winning a championship is not easy, but this year's Mercury team has a shot. If they do win, they add their name to the franchise's history.
The Mercury are no strangers to winning it all. Phoenix has won three championships in their history. Their first championship was in 2007. Their last championship was in 2014. They had a chance to win back in 2021, but they lost to the Chicago Sky.
Their 2014 win was special, and it showed how dominant a team can be. With talks of a championship, or at least contending for one, now is a good time to look back at the Mercury's last win. Take a trip down memory lane and relive the special moment.
The 2014 Mercury team finished the regular season with a record of 29-5. They had the most wins in WNBA history at that time. This team also went on a 16-game win streak that started with the Minnesota Lynx. It continued with wins over teams like the Indiana Fever, the Chicago Sky, the Seattle Storm and others. A win over the Los Angeles Sparks extended the streak to 16, then the Lynx snapped the streak in the Mercury's game.
The Mercury won their next five games before losing to the Atlanta Dream.
Fast forward to the playoffs, the Mercury faced the Los Angeles Sparks in the Conference semifinals. They ended up sweeping Los Angeles 2-0. Phoenix faced the Minnesota Lynx in the Conference finals, where they lost their only playoff game. Minnesota defeated them 82-77 in Game 2.
Phoenix reached the WNBA Finals, where they faced the Chicago Sky. The Mercury defeated the Sky 3-0 in this series. The last game of this series was closer than the first two. Phoenix won the first two games by 21 points or more. The Mercury played without Brittney Griner in Game 3, who suffered an eye injury in the previous game.
Regardless, Phoenix defeated Minnesota 87-82 to win the championship. Their star guard, Diana Taurasi, had a phenomenal fourth quarter as she scored 14 of her 24 points in that period. She went on to win WNBA Finals MVP, which was the second of her career.
The Mercury had a historic season, and while this year's team has big shoes to fill, they have something to shoot for.
