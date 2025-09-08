Why Diana Taurasi And Others Were Honored For Community Work
The WNBA Cares Community Assist Award is something that does not get talked about much, but it is something that matters. This award recognizes players who are doing great things for their community, and they are inspiring the youth in the process.
This award was introduced in 2008, and Sylvia Fowles, Candice Wiggins, and Ruth Riley received it. The following year, Temeka Johnson, who was playing for the Phoenix Mercury, won it in the month of June, Candice Dupree, a future Mercury player, who it in July, and Courtney Paris won it the following month.
Getting involved in the community
Johnson is not the only Mercury player to win it, as there have been a few others over the years. Tina Charles, a former Mercury player, won in May 2014, May 2016 and August 2017. However, she was playing for the New York Liberty at that time. Brittney Griner received the award as a Mercury player back in June 2017. That was her first time, but it would not be her last.
Diana Taurasi won the award back in May 2018 and Dupree won as a member of the Indiana Fever in August 2018.
By the 2019 season, the WNBA added an award for the season, along with the monthly awards they were giving. Briann January won for the month of May that season, and the season-long winner was Natalie Achonwa of the Fever.
In the 2020 season, WNBA players as a whole won the season award due to the circumstances around that time. That was the year the league had a shortened season that they played in the "Wubble."
Brianna Turner won the season award in 2022, and she won the monthly award during that season as well. Isabelle Harrison, who was playing for the Dallas Wings at that time but started her career with Phoenix, won one of the monthly awards of that season as well.
In 2023, Griner won the award for the season. It was due to her Heart & Sole Drive and her work with Bring Our Families Home.
The Mercury have been active in the community over the years, and some of their players have been recognized for their efforts. This award is something special, and as time goes on, other Mercury players will win.
