Phoenix's Brown And Others Represent Baylor

Kalani Brown is a center for the Phoenix Mercury, and she is one of many players who attended Baylor.

Davion Moore

May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury are in for a busy offseason. They have their share of free agents, and the biggest names are Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Then, others like DeWanna Bonner and Sami Whitcomb are free agents as well.

The Mercury are not the only team in this situations, as some of their biggest rivals have stars entering free agency as well. Phoenix will be active, and as the franchise prepares for this period, there is one player who is still under contract.

Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) blocks out Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings (25) during pre-season action at PHX Arena May 11, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kalani Brown is still on the Mercury roster, and she may be key to the team's 2026 season. She is a talented center, and before playing for the Mercury or any other team in the WNBA, she was dominating in college.

Brown attended Baylor, and that school has a respectable history when it comes to the WNBA. Baylor has had 18 players make the WNBA, and most of them are still active.

The first Bear to be drafted was Sheila Lambert. She was drafted in 2002, and she was the seventh pick of that year's draft. She was drafted by the Charlotte Sting, and she won a championship with the Detroit Shock in her second season.

There was another Baylor player drafted that year, as Danielle Crockrom was drafted shortly after. She was drafted by the Utah Starzz, and she played 18 games with them.

A few years later, Sophia Young-Malcolm was drafted, and she had a big senior year at Baylor. She averaged 22.3 points, 10 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 2.1 assists and a block. She was drafted by the San Antonio Silver Stars after that, and she had a successful WNBA career.

Sep 17, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is defended by LA Sparks center Li Yueru (28) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mercury draft a Baylor star

After those three, 15 more players went from Baylor to the WNBA. Brittney Griner was drafted by the Mercury in 2013. She went on to become one of Phoenix's best players, and this year, she signed with the Atlanta Dream.

Odyssey Sims was drafted the following year, and she was the second pick. Alexis Prince was selected three years later, and she was drafted by the Mercury. Phoenix also drafted another Baylor player a few years later, as they picked Te'a Cooper. However, she did not suit up for that time.

Jul 14, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Kalani Brown (21) looks at a young fan in her jersey before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Baylor has had success when it comes to players making the WNBA, as DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith are also representing their school. Brown is in good company, and as years go by, other players will join her and other alumni.

