Throwback: Looking Back At Phoenix's Playoff Series Against Cleveland
The Phoenix Mercury were one of the four teams to reach the playoffs in 1997. They faced the New York Liberty that year, and the Liberty beat them 59-41.
Phoenix returned to the playoffs the following year, and they faced the Cleveland Rockers. The Mercury finished the regular season with a record of 19-11, and the Rockers were 20-10. These teams had an incredible game that year, as they battled in a double overtime game.
Jennifer Gillom led the Mercury to victory in that game, as Phoenix won 82-80. Then, these teams met in the playoffs, and the Mercury beat them 2-1.
The series started off with the Mercury beating the Rockers 78-68. Phoenix hosted Cleveland in this game, and Jennifer Gillom was a big factor in their win. Gillom had 21 points, five rebounds, an assist and a steal. Michele Timms had a good game as well, as she had 16 points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals.
Phoenix set the tone in the series, and took a 1-0 as they headed to Cleveland.
Cleveland came home, and they picked up a win in Game 2. They beat the Mercury 67-66. Gillom had 27 points, 10 rebounds, a steal and a block. Bridget Pettis had 15 points, three steals, two rebounds and an assist. Michelle Brogdon had 11 points, five assists and four rebounds.
For the Rockers, Michelle Edwards led her team with 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. The series was tied, and Cleveland would host Phoenix in Game 3.
With the Mercury on the verge of elimination, they stepped up and defeated the Rockers 71-60. Pettis was the team's leading scorer, as she finished the game with 27 points. She also had 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block.
Brogdon and Gillom also scored in double figures, as they had 14 points and 11 respectively.
Mercury head to WNBA Finals for first time
The Mercury won the series 2-1, and they advanced to the WNBA Finals. They faced the Houston Comets, who beat them 2-1. The Comets won their second championship, and after this, they ended up winning two more.
Phoenix had a good season, and this would not be the last time that they reached the Finals. The Mercury made their way back to the Finals years later, and they won a championship in 2007. Phoenix's early years were important, and it showed how far the team can go
