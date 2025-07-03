Mercury Set To Take On Dallas Wings
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the top teams in the WNBA this year. They find themselves second in the league with a record of 12-5. The Mercury have shown that they can compete, and recently they found themselves on a winning streak.
The Mercury were on a six-game winning streak, as they beat teams such as the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky. They also defeated the New York Liberty twice during that stretch. The Liberty are the defending champions, and regardless of what point it is in the season, a win over the champions is a huge morale booster.
Phoenix had a chance to keep their streak going, but the Aces got revenge. Las Vegas snapped their winning streak as they beat the Mercury 84-81. Forward Alyssa Thomas was the leading scorer for Phoenix in this game, as she finished with 16 points.
After Sunday's loss, the Mercury are back in action. They are gearing up for their game against the Dallas Wings. The Wings are 5-13 this season, and find themselves 12th in the league. Phoenix defeated the Wings during their recent win streak when they beat them 93-80. In fact, it was the start of the streak. Wings rookie Paige Bueckers had an impressive 35-point outing in that game, but the Mercury came away with the win.
The Wings have a chance to redeem themselves, and there is something special about this upcoming game. It is the first time that Satou Sabally will return to Dallas. Sabally was a member of the Wings before she was traded to the Mercury. The Wings drafted her in 2020 as the second overall pick. Her Oregon teammate Sabrina Ionescu went first.
Sabally battled injuries in her time with the Wings, but in 2023, she won Most Improved Player. She averaged 18.6 points and played in 38 games.
During the offseason, Sabally announced that she was seeking a new team. The Wings traded her to the Mercury in a big four-team deal. Since then, she has been on a tear and has played a big role in the team's success.
When a former player returns to their old stomping grounds, it can go one of two ways. The player receives a warm welcome, or the fans will make sure to root against them. It will be interesting to see what kind of reception she receives.
The Mercury are off to a strong start this season, and a win tonight can keep that momentum going.
Please make sure you follow along with our Mercury Facebook page when you click here!